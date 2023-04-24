KEY POINTS Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge held a lavish wedding ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France

Sofia Richie has officially tied the knot with Elliot Grainge.

The 24-year-old fashion designer and the 30-year-old British record executive exchanged vows at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, Saturday. The lavish ceremony was held a year after the couple announced their engagement in April 2022.

For the wedding, Richie donned a Chanel haute couture bridal dress with a crisscross neckline inspired by a look from the French fashion house's 2023 fall collection, according to Vogue. Her father, legendary singer Lionel Richie, walked her down the aisle.

"I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn't cry, I'll be very sad," the socialite said of her dress, adding that she was "excited" to be marrying "the man of [her] dreams."

Celebrities who attended the star-studded wedding included the bride's sister Nicole Richie, her husband Joel Madden, Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum, Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji Madden and Jake Shane, among others.

France is a popular choice among celebrity couples who want to tie the knot as it is considered one of the most romantic places in the world. Aside from Richie and Grainge, below are other celebrities who got married in France.

1. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

After a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas said their "I dos" before their closest family and friends at a chateau in France in June 2019.

Guests included Joe's brothers — Nick, Kevin and Frankie — as well as Priyanka Chopra, Ashley Graham and the "Games of Thrones" alum's longtime friend Maisie Williams, who was the maid of honor.

Joe proposed to Turner after a year of dating. They now share two children: 2-year-old Willa and a 9-month-old daughter whose name has not been revealed publicly.

2. Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and her husband of 14 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, celebrated Valentine's Day in 2009 by exchanging vows at a courthouse in Paris. Though the pair kept their first wedding simple, they held a lavish ceremony at Palazzo Grassi in Venice, Italy, a few months later.

3. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally got married in August 2014, after 12 years of dating, at a chapel in Château Miraval — a wine-growing estate in Correns, France, that they owned. The nuptials were held in front of about 20 of their closest friends and family members, including their six children: 21-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 16-year-old Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The pair's marriage was short-lived as they parted ways in 2016.

4. Caleb Alexander Smith and Lindsay McCormick

"NCIS" star Caleb Alexander Smith and Sports Illustrated host Lindsay McCormick held an intimate wedding ceremony at Château de Villette outside Paris in October last year, according to People.

For the ceremony, the couple implemented a "no phone policy," as they wanted their family to just enjoy the moment with them.

"We really wanted our family to live in the moment, so we had a no phone policy for the 24 hours in the chateau," the couple said.

They added, "It was truly one of the best decisions we made for our special day. People danced freely, had deep conversations, got up and sang with the band, and even picked up books from the library that Thomas Jefferson used to write in rather than scrolling through their phones. It was such a magical evening."

5. Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella

"Dancing with the Stars" tandem Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella exchanged vows at an intimate ceremony in Paris last year, nearly three years after getting engaged. The couple started dating in 2018 and share a 2-year-old son named Matteo.

6. Keira Knightley and James Righton

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Keira Knightley tied the knot with British musician James Righton nearly a decade ago at a town hall in a small village in Provence, France. Following the ceremony, the couple held a garden luncheon and an evening party at Knightley's family's nearby estate.

The couple has maintained a strong relationship since then and shares two children, 7-year-old Edie and 3-year-old Delilah.

7. Issa Rae and Louis Diame

Issa Rae married business mogul Louis Diame at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat in southern France in July 2021.

The 38-year-old "Insecure" actress donned a Vera Wang couture dress, while Diame opted for a bold red velvet Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. It is unclear when the pair started dating as they have kept their relationship private.