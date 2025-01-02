Internet Questions Elon Musk After He Claims UK Media Hid That a 'Quarter Million Little Girls' Were 'Raped by Migrant Gangs in Britain': 'Sounds Made Up'
"I missed something. That's crazy."
The shocking claim by Elon Musk that UK media has hid the rape of "a quarter million little girls" by "migrant gangs," is facing the scrutiny of social media users.
In response to a post from @TRobinsonNewEra critiquing "UK legacy media," Musk piled on with an accusation that left many users wondering what he was referring to.
"This is the same media that hid the fact that a quarter million little girls were – still are – being systematically raped by migrant gangs in Britain," Musk claimed. "They are beneath contempt. Despicable human beings."
Musk did not elaborate on the basis for the claim or name his source of information, despite questioning from users.
Commenters noted the claim's severity, with some urging Musk to "do a little bit more research."
One "X" user attempted to expound upon a potential basis for the claim, pointing on the limitations on available data that complicate its reliability.
In contrast, many of Musk's followers accepted the claim without question, or in many cases, added their own unsubstantiated inferences.
Amid the calls for more specific, factual data, others readily express anger toward the media, government, or with the population—or assumed populations—indicted by Musk's claims.
