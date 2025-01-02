The shocking claim by Elon Musk that UK media has hid the rape of "a quarter million little girls" by "migrant gangs," is facing the scrutiny of social media users.

In response to a post from @TRobinsonNewEra critiquing "UK legacy media," Musk piled on with an accusation that left many users wondering what he was referring to.

"This is the same media that hid the fact that a quarter million little girls were – still are – being systematically raped by migrant gangs in Britain," Musk claimed. "They are beneath contempt. Despicable human beings."

Musk did not elaborate on the basis for the claim or name his source of information, despite questioning from users.

A quarter of a million? I missed something. That's crazy. — Doug Kennedy (@DougKennedy93) January 2, 2025

Where does this 'quarter million' figure come from? It sounds made up. — Heisenberg (@Heisenberg__MMA) January 2, 2025

Commenters noted the claim's severity, with some urging Musk to "do a little bit more research."

elon... need to do a little bit more research with this one. need to go a little bit deeper.. beyond what your seeing on x — Mythoughtsonfootball (@NotonthemenuEU) January 2, 2025

Without a source, this just seems like propaganda.



A completely made-up claim designed to spread fear and misinformation. — Heisenberg (@Heisenberg__MMA) January 2, 2025

What's the source of the 250,000 figure you've quoted please?



I'd like to read it. — Laura Blum (@laura8blum) January 2, 2025

One "X" user attempted to expound upon a potential basis for the claim, pointing on the limitations on available data that complicate its reliability.

Conviction Data: In various towns where high-profile grooming gang cases were prosecuted, a significant number of those convicted were indeed from the British Pakistani community, but this doesn't reflect the whole picture of CSE in the UK. For instance, in Newcastle, there was a... — 80zBby🇺🇸💒🇺🇸 (@Bby80z) January 2, 2025

Data Limitations: One key issue in this area is the quality and consistency of data collection. Ethnicity data, particularly in relation to crime, can be inconsistently recorded or analyzed, leading to potential biases or misinterpretations. For example, there have been... — 80zBby🇺🇸💒🇺🇸 (@Bby80z) January 2, 2025

In contrast, many of Musk's followers accepted the claim without question, or in many cases, added their own unsubstantiated inferences.

Just to be clear it's Muslim r@pe gangs. — 🅾️ Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) January 2, 2025

Elon, it's closer to a million girls



Lots of people have been trying to get this information out and silenced — Nil 🧡 🎗️נילי (@SaarNil72) January 2, 2025

Amid the calls for more specific, factual data, others readily express anger toward the media, government, or with the population—or assumed populations—indicted by Musk's claims.

Originally published by Latin Times.