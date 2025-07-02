Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk commended the Trump administration for securing peace in conflicts around the world just days after the two men exchanged jabs at each other, causing social media users to mock him.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to announce that his administration had successfully convinced Israel to agree to a 60-day ceasefire in their war with Hamas.

"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump began.

"The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Following this news, Musk commented on Trump's foreign policy initiatives on X (formerly Twitter).

Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world. pic.twitter.com/0EyHHy5Gfo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2025

"Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world," he wrote.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to mock the SpaceX CEO for speaking positively of the 47th president just after Trump appeared to threaten to deport Musk.

"You are such a kiss-a**.. Tell us more about the Epstein Files.." one user said, referring to a now-deleted tweet during Musk and Trump's first pubic feud in which Musk alleged that Trump was named in the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

You are such a kiss-ass..

Tell us more about the Epstein Files.. — Florin (@rar_ice69947) July 2, 2025

"Elon trying not to get deported," joked another.

Elon trying not to get deported: pic.twitter.com/MK1HTTLzfu — alexjm (@alexjmingolla) July 2, 2025

"Bro is trying hard not to get deported," one user added.

bro is trying hard not to get deported — Lena (@lenagambles) July 2, 2025

"You are scared of deportation Elon? You are buttering you bread now," another said.

You are scared of deportation Elon.? You are buttering you bread now 😂 — David M (@DavidMogashoa) July 2, 2025

Trump appeared to have not ruled out the possibility of Musk's deportation while speaking to reporters on Tuesday just before he travelled to Ochopee, Florida, to visit newly opened migrant detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

One reporter questioned if Trump had considered deporting the Tesla CEO and his former close ally.

"I don't know, I mean, we'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon, you know? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn't that be terrible?" Trump replied.

Originally published on Latin Times