A Democratic representative ridiculed members of the Republican Party, referring to it as a "cult" after representatives brought a poster of President Donald Trump to the House floor while advocating for the Trump-backed GOP tax and spending bill.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern mocked GOP representatives after the House opened debate on the "one big, beautiful" tax and spending bill on Wednesday. Republican Rep. Mark Alford remarked on his reasons for supporting Trump's bill while standing beside a poster also encouraging his colleagues to support the bill.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a time for choosing," said Alford.

"We can choose to side with the illegal aliens, unelected bureaucrats and fear mongering from the American left, or, we can choose to side with the American people and deliver on the mandate that they gave us back in November. I urge my colleagues to put America first, support the rule and pass the One Big Beautiful Bill!" he continued.

McGovern quickly responded by mocking Alford and his poster, which depicted Trump in front of the United States flag and fireworks all around.

"Cult much?" McGovern said. "You know, that gentleman's poster says it all: it's not about American families, it's about one big party for Trump. It's about swelling up his ego."

Several social media users quickly took to online platforms to express support for McGovern's sentiments, further stating their disdain for the GOP tax and spending bill.

"Putting America first means dropping the bill all together. So yeah. Let's put AMERICANS first. Not the 'Billionaires,'" one user said.

Putting America first means dropping the bill all together.



So yeah. Let's put AMERICANS first. Not the "Billionaires". — Pendragon of America (@PendragonUSA) July 2, 2025

"A bunch of old, rich, white men are trying to tell us what a great deal this is for the people? Gee that never ends up bad," another added.

A bunch of old, rich, white men are trying to tell us what a great deal this is for the people? Gee that never ends up bad. 🤨 — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) July 2, 2025

"It needs to be pointed out more often," one user agreed.

It needs to be pointed out more often — Kevin Hebert (@Kevin_Hebert) July 2, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times