Almost half of voters said they are likely to support a new political party proposed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to fresh polling.

A Quantus Insights survey released Wednesday found that 40% of voters said they would be likely to back Musk's "America Party," which aims to serve voters disillusioned with both Republicans and Democrats. Musk shared the poll's results on X, calling the results "Encouraging."

Musk first pitched a new political party in early June after he clashed with President Donald Trump over the GOP's multi-trillion-dollar tax and spending bill.

As the bill approaches completion, Musk continues to rail against the legislation and the lawmakers behind it. He slammed Republicans and Democrats, which he said combined to form the "PORKY PIG PARTY," warning that both parties are leading the country into "debt slavery."

The poll reveals striking demographic divides. Support for Musk's party is strongest among Republican men, with 23% saying they'd be "very likely" to support it and another 34% saying they would be "somewhat likely."

Democrats remain skeptical, with 36% of men and 32% of women rating their likelihood of support the "America Party" as "not at all likely." Still, the data suggests nearly half the electorate is at least open to the idea of an alternative party.

Musk has argued that the recent bill, which raises the debt ceiling by a record $5 trillion, betrays conservative promises to rein in spending. In a series of posts, he vowed political consequences: "Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."

Trump has dismissed Musk's rejection of the bill, suggesting the billionaire's newly vocal opposition stems from anger that the big, beautiful bill eliminated electric vehicle mandates that benefited Tesla. However, Musk insists his concern center on the national debt.

"Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people," Musk declared — and the polling suggests millions of Americans might agree.

