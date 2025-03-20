A Fox News host brought up the death penalty while discussing the recent wave of vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles and dealerships an interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

During a Thursday segment on "The Faulkner Focus," host Harris Faulkner warned that if an occupied vehicle were to be targeted, the attacks could escalate to "murder, or worse—terrorism plus."

"I did some homework for this segment," Faulkner said. "What happens if there's someone in one of these cars they blow up? That can happen. And I know that on January 20th the president signed an executive order restoring the death penalty."

Faulkner came just short of asking if the administration would seek the death penalty in these cases, interrupting herself mid-question.

"Do you think this sort of thing—and I hate to think it. People leave their children and pets in cars—I mean, you don't know," she said. "This is deadly dangerous stuff these liberal protestors are playing with."

Leavitt echoed Faulkner's concerns, stating that the administration "wholeheartedly condemns" the vandalism. "[President Donald Trump] will ensure that the harshest penalties are pursued for those who are engaging in this vicious violence," Leavitt emphasized.

The press secretary framed the attacks as anti-Elon Musk sentiment, accusing Democrats of turning on Tesla due to Musk's public support of Trump. Leavitt did not address other criticisms of Musk, which include his work at DOGE dismantling government agencies, potential conflicts of interest as a special government employee or his controversial position on topics like immigration and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

"The Trump Derangement Syndrome from the left is on full display with these attacks," Leavitt asserted.

The White House spokesperson went on to praise Attorney General Pam Bondi for investigating the vandalism as domestic terrorism, signaling a potential crackdown on those involved.

Originally published on Latin Times