KEY POINTS Bridget Fonda was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport Monday

Fonda said she has no plans to return to acting because it's "too nice being a civilian"

The former actress said no director can change her mind

Bridget Fonda stands by her decision to quit acting 20 years ago and is happy with her quiet life away from the limelight.

The 59-year-old retired actress made that clear while answering a paparazzo's questions at the Los Angeles International Airport Monday.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, the paparazzo approached Fonda and her teenage son, Oliver, whom she shares with her film composer husband, Danny Elfman, and asked whether she has plans to make a career comeback.

"No," Fonda replied, before repeating her answer when the man behind the camera asked if there was a chance she would change her mind about restarting her "iconic career" and making movies again.

"I don't think so," Fonda added with a smile. "It's too nice being a civilian."

The paparazzo then asked her if there was any director who could potentially convince her to return to acting. However, Fonda said there was none.

Fonda came from a line of cinema royalty. She's the daughter of "Easy Rider" star Peter Fonda, who passed away in 2019, and granddaughter of Oscar-winning actor Henry Fonda, who died in 1982. She is also the niece of award-winning actress Jane Fonda, 85.

Prior to her retirement, she was twice nominated for a Golden Globe award. She was up for best supporting actress in 1990 for "Scandal" and best actress in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture in 2002 for her performance in "No Ordinary Baby," according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fonda starred in the 1992 thriller "Single White Female," "The Godfather Part III," "Singles," "Point of No Return," "It Could Happen to You" and "Jackie Brown." Her final acting credit was the 2002 TV movie "The Snow Queen."

After being involved in a bad car accident in 2003, she decided to quit acting to focus on her family with Elfman.

Fonda was last photographed at a Hollywood event in 2009 at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds."

Since her retirement in 2003, she has rarely been seen in public. She was photographed in public for the first time in 12 years in January 2022 on her 58th birthday. She was then seen several months later running errands in September 2022.

Fonda was last photographed a few days ago when she was running errands at a landscaping supply store in Los Angeles Friday. She dressed for comfort during the outing, sporting an oversized white sweater, a pair of black capri pants and blue sneakers.