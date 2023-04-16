KEY POINTS Bridget Fonda was spotted running errands at a landscaping supply store Friday

She was last seen at a Hollywood event in 2009 at the "Inglourious Basterds" premiere

Fonda quit acting after an accident to focus on her family

Bridget Fonda looked nearly unrecognizable as she stepped out for a rare outing in Los Angeles more than two decades after she quit acting.

The "Jackie Brown" star was spotted running errands at a landscaping supply store Friday.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Fonda was dressed for comfort, wearing an oversized white sweater, a pair of black capri pants and blue sneakers. The 59-year-old retired actress went makeup-free and tied her hair in a messy ponytail.

Bridget Fonda unrecognizable during rare outing 20 years after quitting acting https://t.co/tsm42DA2MQ pic.twitter.com/xCQFNiw8GJ — Page Six (@PageSix) April 15, 2023

Fonda was last seen publicly in September 2022 while enjoying a sunny day out and running errands.

Before that, she was photographed on her 58th birthday in January 2022 for the first time in 12 years.

At the time, she also went barefaced and opted for a black and white striped jersey top and black sweatpants. Fans were surprised to see her looking very different from her days as an actress.

Fonda was last photographed at a Hollywood event in 2009 — more than a decade earlier — when she attended the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds," the Daily Mail reported.

She reportedly left Hollywood after being involved in a bad car accident. In 2003, she was headed south on the highway in Malibu when she lost control of her 2001 Jaguar, which flipped over an embankment and tumbled downhill. Her vehicle was damaged beyond repair, but she surprisingly only suffered minor cuts and bruises, the New York Post reported.

Fonda reportedly decided to focus on her family after quitting acting.

She married former Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman in 2003. A year later, they expanded their family. The couple shares now-18-year-old son Oliver. Elfman is also a dad to two daughters, Lola and Mali, from his previous marriage to Geri Eisenmenger.

Fonda starred in the 1992 thriller "Single White Female," "The Godfather Part III," "Singles," "Point of No Return," "It Could Happen to You" and "Jackie Brown." Her last role was in the 2002 TV film "Snow Queen."

Fonda is the daughter of "Easy Rider" star Peter Fonda, who passed away in 2019, and granddaughter of Oscar-winning actor Henry Fonda, who died in 1982. She is also the niece of award-winning actress Jane Fonda, 85.

In a previous interview in 1993, she reflected on being part of a famous family and how it affected her career.

"I wonder what kind of satisfaction I would have with where I am now if I wasn't part of a family that has done such phenomenal work," Bridget told Movieline at the time. "I wonder what it would feel like to know that you've made it completely under your own steam. I sometimes wonder if I would be more at peace if I could know I made it by myself, instead of always wondering how many times my name got me in the door."