KEY POINTS Investigation Discovery released a new documentary about now-convicted pedophile Jared Fogle

The documentary included calls with the ex-Subway spokesperson that journalist Rochelle Herman secretly recorded

"Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster" is currently streaming on Discovery+

A new documentary about Jared Fogle — a former Subway spokesperson who is currently serving 15 years in prison for sex crimes involving minors — included disturbing phone calls of him bragging about his sexual encounters with children.

Investigation Discovery's three-part "Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster," released on Discovery+ Monday, featured an exclusive interview with journalist Rochelle Herman, who revealed that she spent years trying to get the 45-year-old sex offender arrested after he "admitted" to her that he found middle school-aged girls "hot" off-air before an interview she did with him for a Sarasota, Florida, TV station back in 2006, according to TooFab.

The journalist said she was horrified by his comments, but at the time, she did not go to police as she did not have evidence.

She then began to portray herself as a person Fogle could "confide in" and started speaking to him regularly over the phone until he became comfortable talking about his twisted thoughts and crimes. She secretly recorded countless hours of conversations with him.

In the documentary, Herman said that at first, the now-convicted pedophile was very "flirtatious" with her, before inviting her to his hotel room and asking her to put her hair in pigtails. She immediately left but still kept a long-distance phone relationship going with him.

As their conversations continued, the journalist asked Fogle about what turned him on about "very young people," and he admitted, "They just have such nice, pure bodies, you know?"

She also asked "how young" Fogle preferred his sexual partners to be, and he responded around "middle school" age. She continued to ask whether he wanted them to be aged "9 or 10," and he could be heard responding, "Yeah, that'd be hot. That'd be really hot."

Fogle also said in the phone calls that the youngest person he had been with was around "11 or 12" years old but that he did not "remember her name."

At this point, the journalist had gone to the FBI with her recordings, but no arrests were immediately made as there was no physical proof and authorities could not locate any victims.

In one of the calls, Fogle could be heard talking about his "most unique" experience. "I mean it was definitely Thailand. I would love you to go with me. We can get whatever age we want. It's just crazy, it's just easy over there. Different ages. I mean you just sort of choose who you want and there's a price for it and off you go," he said.

Herman claimed that Fogle frequently met with the same young boy in the Asian country, who was suspected to be 10 or 11 years old. When the journalist advised him that it was not feasible for him to fly to Thailand "all the time," he responded, "No, that's why I've got to find some stuff over here, you know?"

One of the calls also included the journalist asking how Fogle narrowed down his selection of children, to which he responded, "I think that girl from the broken home could be a possibility, you know." The girl he mentioned was only 7 years old.

At one point, Fogle began asking about Herman's own children.

"Will you do anything I tell you to do? Will you let me see your kids naked?" he asked in one call, per TooFab. "What if we put a camera in your kids' room? Would they be OK with that? Would you rather have it in your son['s] or your daughter's room? Which one do you think would be better? Tell me."

Elsewhere in the documentary, Herman said that working undercover for the FBI on the case had an "astronomical" impact on her health, and also "tore" her relationship with her children apart.

Following a years-long FBI investigation and a 2015 raid on his Indianapolis home, Fogle pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor. He was sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison in November 2015.

The director of Fogle's charity, Russell Taylor, was also sentenced to 27 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Herman, however, said that Fogle's sentence was not enough as there were 14 victims.

"Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster" is streaming now on Discovery+.