Jennifer Garner doesn't expect her children to watch her new AppleTV+ series "The Last Thing He Told Me."

Garner is making her TV comeback this year with two projects — the revival of "Party Down" and "The Last Thing He Told Me." However, her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — may not watch her shows as they don't like seeing their mom on screen, according to Garner.

"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," Garner told InStyle. "It's different."

However, the actress said that her kids don't feel the same way when it comes to their dad's films.

"They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this," she explained.

"The Last Thing He Told Me" is inspired by Laura Grace's novel of the same name. In the series, Garner plays the character Hannah, who attempts to connect with her teenage stepdaughter to find answers about the mysterious disappearance of her husband.

Garner said she bonded with her daughter Seraphina over the book.

"I loved, loved, loved the book," the actress told the outlet. "I read it aloud with my middle child at bedtime, and we could not stop."

Garner, who stars alongside Angourie Rice, the actress playing her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey in the series, admitted that she struggled with her role because Hannah was not maternal at all.

"It was very difficult for me to play a character who's not maternal at all," Garner explained. "I've played a mom quite a bit and that is actually lovely, because it's very easy to slip into mothering some awesome young actor, and then you build a relationship under it so at the end, you're quite close."

She noted at the beginning of the series, she and Rice "were almost adversarial," and they had to work on their relationship. She hoped it would come across as the show progresses.

"And we had to build trust, a partnership, become a team — whether we liked it or not — until we were legitimately close. It was nice to have our real relationship build slowly over time, that our trust built over time just like Hannah and Bailey," Garner added.

"The Last Thing He Told Me" premieres Friday.