KEY POINTS Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck met up on Valentine's Day

The exes watched their son Samuel's basketball game with their daughter Violet

Affleck stepped out later that day for a romantic dinner with wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner were spotted together on Valentine's Day.

Affleck and Garner met up Tuesday for their son Samuel's basketball game. They were joined by their eldest daughter, Violet, 17, as they cheered on the 10-year-old.

The exes' second child, Seraphina, 14, was noticeably missing from the family outing.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the former couple was spotted chatting while sitting together on the sidelines. Violet was seated between her parents.

Affleck, 50, was dressed casually in jeans, blue flannel and sneakers. He swapped his typical Dunkin' coffee with a soft drink from McDonald's.

The "13 Going on 30" actress, meanwhile, looked chic in her gray cropped peacoat, faded blue jeans and black loafers.

Later that day, Affleck stepped out with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. He looked dapper in a black coat and navy blue trousers, while Lopez rocked a two-toned, long-sleeved wrap dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

According to Page Six, the "Marry Me" star channeled Jennifer Coolidge's character on "The White Lotus," Tanya McQuoid, who wore the same soft pink dress in a critical episode of the show's second season. The dress featured both pale pink and a more profound "salmon" shade in its softly wrapped design.

Evan Ross Katz shared a side-by-side photo of Coolidge and Lopez wearing the same outfit. "She wants to be her so bad," he wrote in the caption.

She wants to be her so bad. pic.twitter.com/rh4PiAQvMW — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 15, 2023

Affleck and Lopez also got matching tattoos to celebrate Valentine's Day this year.

One photo Lopez shared on Instagram Tuesday featured her rocking a new ink above the left side of her rib cage. The tattoo shows an infinity sign pierced by an arrow incorporating their names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive.

Lopez also shared a shot of the "Argo" star's latest body ink, which features two arrows crossing one another with their initials "J" and "B" written above and below.

Garner and Affleck are both on good terms with each other's current partners. An insider previously said that the actress and Lopez formed a new friendship when they started co-parenting.

"Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they've been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," the anonymous source told Us Weekly, adding that the "Miracles from Heaven" star, 50, "can't believe how sweet" Lopez is to her three kids with Affleck.

Lopez also praised Garner in a recent interview with Vogue, saying that the actress was "an amazing co-parent."

Last month, Affleck was photographed smiling and shaking hands with Garner's boyfriend John Miller. The two men were all smiles as they chatted while Garner parked the couple's car on the sidewalk. She later joined them before the trio entered her house.