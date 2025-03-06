Former president John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, shared a flirtatious Instagram video on Thursday to encourage Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, to apologize to the family of the child who died from measles in Texas amid an ongoing outbreak.

"Hey, Cheryl Hines. It's Jack Schlossberg, I just got out of the shower," he stated into the camera while walking around shirtless with wet hair in an Instagram video shared to his account. He also added "Cheryl Heins" in a text overlay.

"We've never met but I've got a favor to ask. I need you to call up the family of the child who died of measles and say 'sorry.' Can you do that for me, babe?" he continued.

"Almost every single case of measles is in someone who's not vaccinated. I think you're the perfect person to say sorry," Schlossberg added before signing off.

The Trump-appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr., whom Hines marred in 2014, is a vocal anti-vaccine activist despite admitting to vaccinating all six of his children during his Senate confirmation hearing last month.

Five days before publishing a Fox News opinion piece in which he stated he is "deeply concerned" about the measles outbreak, Kennedy claimed the fast-spreading outbreak was "not unusual," despite it leading to the first death in a decade.

In a follow-up video shared to his Instagram story, the 32-year-old again implored Hines to make the call while slamming his uncle.

"I think you should call the family, don't you? I don't think Bobby's going to do it," Schlossberg stated, referring to his uncle. "Why don't you call that family?"

