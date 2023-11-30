The number of workers filing for the first time for unemployment benefits rose last week, but it came in below economists' estimates.

Jobless claims totaled 218,000 in the week ended Nov. 25, or 7,000 more than in the previous week, the Labor Department said in a statement Thursday. The number was below the estimate of 226,000 in a Reuters' survey of economists.

The four-week average slightly fell to 220,000 from 220,500.

Last week's data are seen as more volatile because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Labor Department will release on Dec. 8 the unemployment rate and the change in payrolls in November. Economists expect the upcoming numbers to show more slowdown in reaction to high interest rates.