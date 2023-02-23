KEY POINTS Three people died in two separate incidents Wednesday

The shootings took place in Orlando's Pine Hills neighborhood

The suspect has been arrested

A TV journalist and a 9-year-old child were killed after a gunman opened fire at them in central Florida on Wednesday. The journalist was covering a shooting that happened earlier in the day.

Orange County deputies went to Hialeah Street in Orlando's Pine Hills neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of a shooting. A woman in her 20s was killed in the same area earlier in the day, WESH reported.

At a news conference, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a journalist from Spectrum News 13 was killed after the gunman returned to the site Wednesday afternoon. Another reporter from the same outlet was also shot and was in critical condition, reported Trib Live. The child was found dead in a nearby house. Her mother also sustained gunshot wounds.

The identities of the victims were not revealed.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Melvin Moses, was arrested. The teen had a "lengthy criminal history" involving gun violence, burglary, grand theft and others, the sheriff said. He was charged with murder in connection to the Wednesday morning shooting in Pine Hills. He is expected to face additional charges.

Police believe Moses knew the woman who was killed in the morning shooting but had no connection with the mother and the daughter.

A journalist from WFTV-Channel 9 who was at the site said they managed to escape the gunshots.

"The man then walked up to the other crew working in their car and opened fire," WFTV's Nick Papantonis recalled, reported Trib Live.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today," Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum News 13, said in a statement on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with our employee's family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community."