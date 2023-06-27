KEY POINTS School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA) plans to open its counterpart in Singapore

BTS' Jungkook, Bae Suzy and IVE's Jang Won Young are among the popular graduates of SOPA

Singapore SOPA is expected to find talented young people in other Asian regions

School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA) will open a sister school in Singapore, making it the first Korean high school to open overseas.

According to a report, SOPA will open a partnership school overseas, Singapore SOPA, along with Singapore Raffles Music College (SRMC).

SOPA announced Monday that its principal, Lim Ho Seong, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SRMC's college dean Ryan Koh to establish Singapore SOPA.

With this MOU, talented students from Southeast Asia, with a focus on students from Singapore, can take a K-pop specialized education course. In addition, SRMC is reportedly planning a special screening for Korean students who wish to study overseas.

The education system and faculty of SOPA in Seoul will be in charge of specialized education. All classes will also be conducted in English, according to the report.

With the establishment of Singapore SOPA, the industry expects that talented young people in other Asian regions will achieve their dreams of becoming the next Lisa of Blackpink.

Though Blackpink's Lisa is not a graduate of SOPA in Seoul, her global popularity as a K-pop idol seems to be recognized by SOPA and SRMC's leaders.

Singapore Raffles Music College specializes in music, dance and performance arts. Awarded the "4-Year Edu Trust," the second highest grade certified by the Singapore Ministry of Education, it is considered one of Southeast Asia's most notable private music universities.

In 2010, SRMC partnered with the University of West London (UWL), the London College of Music (LCM) – one of the most prestigious tertiary institutions in the U.K. – to offer various music and dance degree programs.

Meanwhile, the School of Performing Arts Seoul is a prestigious performing arts high school founded in 1966, with departments ranging from music, dance, theater and film to stage arts.

Among SOPA's many notable alumni are BTS' Jungkook, Bae Suzy, Girl's Day's Lee Hyeri, ITZY's Lia, Oh My Girl's Arin, Viviz's SinB, Eunha and Umji, NCT's Jaehyun and Mark Lee, EXO's Kai and Red Velvet's Joy.

Many South Korean celebrities, mainly K-pop trainees and idols, usually attend SOPA instead of a regular high school because of their hectic schedules, according to Allkpop.

SOPA's latest graduates reportedly include rookie group ATBO's Kim Yeonkyu, IVE's Jang Won Young, Weekly's Lee Jaehee, Lightsum's Lee Yu Jeong, Blitzers' Cho Wooju, Queenz Eye's Kang Damin, Hi-L's Kim Yeseul and NewKidd's Kang Seungchan.