KEY POINTS BTS reigns supreme with 109 songs surpassing over 100 million Spotify streams

Blackpink and Twice come in the third and second spots after BTS

Fourth-generation K-pop groups fared well alongside older K-pop groups on the list

When it comes to streaming and discovering K-pop songs, Spotify is a major go-to for K-pop fans all over the world.

Korean Sales posted on Twitter Sunday a list of K-pop artists – groups, soloists and indie acts – with the most songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Here are the K-pop idols with the most songs surpassing over 100 million streams on the music streaming platform.

10.

IVE

The South Korean girl group under Starship Entertainment has three songs with over 100 million Spotify streams, just like BigBang, Mamamoo, Blackpink's Lisa, PSY, NCT and BTS' Jin, V and Jungkook.

IVE's songs "After Like," "Eleven" and "Love Dive" also belong to Koreaboo's list of most streamed fourth-generation K-pop songs.

In related news, Blackpink Lisa's "Lalisa" is the first-ever album by a K-Pop solo act to hit 500 million streams on Spotify, according to Allkpop.

9.

Enhypen

South Korean boy group Enhypen, girl groups aespa and Everglow and BTS' RM have four songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Enhypen, who recently released its fourth mini album, "Dark Blood," on May 22, has three songs on the list of most streamed fourth-generation K-pop songs by Koreaboo. They are "Polaroid Love," "Drunk-Dazed" and "Fever."

8.

NewJeans

The five-member girl group under entertainment agency ADOR, currently has five songs with over 100 million Spotify streams, with "OMG" as its most streamed song.

NewJeans' "OMG" also recently made it to Rolling Stone's list of "The Best Songs of 2023 So Far," alongside other K-pop songs, including "Like Crazy" by BTS' Jimin, "Flower" by Blackpink's Jisoo and "Cupid" by Fifty Fifty.

J-Hope also has five songs that surpassed over 100 million streams on Spotify from his solo album "Jack In The Box."

7.

ITZY

South Korean idol groups ITZY and Seventeen, soloist IU and Suga and Jimin from BTS currently have six songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify.

ITZY's "Wannabe" is the first-ever debut song by a fourth-generation group to hit the 200 million stream count on Spotify. Released on March 9, 2020, the song has over 307 million streams as of press time.

Meanwhile, Seventeen is Spotify's fifth most streamed K-pop artist of 2022 globally, following Stray Kids (fourth), Twice (third), Blackpink (second) and BTS (first).

6.

Stray Kids

Stray Kids, a fourth-generation K-pop boy group, sits on the same table with South Korean girl groups (G)I-DLE and Red Velvet with seven songs with over 100 million Spotify streams.

Stray Kids' song "God's Menu," released on June 17, 2020, is one of the most streamed fourth-generation K-pop songs on Spotify, with over 270,000 million streams.

Now an eight-member group after Woojin left in 2019, Stray Kids recently made its biggest debut with its third full album, "5-Star."

5.

EXO

The third-generation idol group, slated to make its highly-anticipated comeback on July 10 with its seventh full album, "Exist," currently has eight songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify.

"Love Shot" is currently EXO's most streamed song on Spotify. The song from the group's "Love Shot: The 5th Album Repackage" surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify on Saturday, as tweeted by About Music.

4.

Tomorrow X Together

Tomorrow X Together, most popularly known as TXT, has nine songs with over 100 million Spotify streams.

Released on May 31, 2021, TXT's "0x1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" is one of the most streamed fourth-generation K-pop songs on Spotify, as reported by Koreaboo. As of press time, it boasts over 200 million Spotify streams.

TXT will release its collaboration song, "Do It Like That," with the Jonas Brothers on July 7.

3.

Twice

Twice doesn't only have 19 songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify, but it's also one of the most streamed K-pop artists of 2022 globally, ranking third next to Blackpink (second) and BTS (first), according to Soompi.

In March, Twice made history as the first-ever Asian female act to sell out the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for its "Ready To Be World Tour."

2.

Blackpink

The four-member South Korean girl group currently has 28 songs with over 100 million Spotify streams. The group took over the hearts of listeners around the world with its mega-hit songs "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "Kill This Love" and "How You Like That."

"How You Like That" achieved its first 100 million Spotify streams in just 29 days. Blackpink broke its own record with "Pink Venom," which took just 17 days to reach the milestone.

1.

BTS

BTS reigns supreme with a total of 109 songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify. The record-breaking South Korean group has over 66 million followers and over 40 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform.

The group's songs "ON," "Film Out," "Black Swan," "Fake Love," "Boy With Luv" with Halsey, "Life Goes On," "My Universe" with Coldplay, "Dynamite," "Permission to Dance" and "Butter" made it to the list of songs reaching 100 million Spotify streams the fastest, according to Koreaboo.