The response was swift and uncompromising when a wave of vandalism targeted Tesla vehicles. Pam Bondi, known for her tough stance on crime, made it clear that those responsible would face the full force of the law. Her message was blunt: 'Justice is coming.'

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a stern warning, stating that anyone who damages Tesla dealerships or property will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. In a video shared on X this Monday, she reiterated that those vandalise or attack Tesla vehicles and dealerships would be treated as 'domestic terrorists.'

Bondi Promises Full Legal Force Against Tesla Vandals

'I've made it clear – if you take part in the wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, we will find you, arrest you, and put you behind bars,' Bondi said. She warned: 'Justice is coming.'

Justice is coming. pic.twitter.com/r9D3SobYT1 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) March 31, 2025

Bondi revealed that the DOJ had unsealed federal indictments against Cooper Frederick, 24, accusing him of 'firebombing' a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, on 7 March. Subsequently, the FBI found and took Frederick into custody in Plano, Texas.

AG Pam Bondi announces charges against Cooper Frederick for firebombing a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado. "You can run, but you cannot hide. Justice is coming." Pam Bondi: "I've made it clear if you take part in the wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, ... pic.twitter.com/e18A5SekMM — DrDave Menke, PhD, MS, BA (@DrDHMenke) April 1, 2025

'Let this be a warning – you can run, but you cannot hide,' Bondi remarked about the country-wide pursuit to find and capture the person responsible. 'All of these cases are a serious threat to public safety. Therefore, there will be no negotiating,' she added.

'We are seeking 20 years in prison,' she noted about Frederick's accusations. What was once seen as a point of pride for Democrats, Tesla EVs symbolising their support for green energy, are now viewed differently by many on the left.

Tesla Attacks Linked To Political Divide

The change followed President Donald Trump's inclusion of Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, in his inner circle last year. The two have been closely aligned for several months, with Trump even appointing his 'first buddy' to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with implementing broad federal spending reductions, according to a report by DailyMail.

Angry activists often single out Teslas, defacing and destroying both the cars themselves and the dealerships that market them. In addition, Tesla owners are facing a growing wave of hostility and violence.

Multiple Arrests Made In Tesla Vandalism Spree

The first individual to be charged for assaults on Teslas was identified as 41-year-old Adam Matthew Lansky. He is accused of hurling Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon, on 20 January. Reportedly, he was also carrying a suppressed AR-15 during the attack.

One week after the firebombing in Oregon, 42-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, who also goes by Justin Thomas Nelson, was taken into custody in Loveland, Colorado, on 29 January. This occurred after she was reportedly caught trying to ignite Molotov cocktails near a dealership.

Loveland Police Department in CO announced that they have arrested Lucy Grace Nelson for the alleged repeated vandalization and attempted arson of the Loveland Tesla dealership.



Nelson was reportedly caught carrying incendiary devices as well as other materials attributed to… pic.twitter.com/81bDtCMW7W — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 26, 2025

According to prosecutors, Nelson was found with a gasoline container, bottles, and wicks in her possession, items they believe were meant for creating incendiary weapons.

On 7 March, 24-year-old Daniel Clarke-Pounder reportedly vandalised a Charleston, South Carolina, dealership, spray-painting 'f*** Trump' and 'Long Live Ukraine' before setting three charging stations ablaze.

Lansky and Nelson face charges of arson affecting interstate commerce and possessing an unregistered destructive device, while Clarke-Pounder is charged with arson affecting interstate commerce. The Department of Justice stated that all three individuals could face a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment if found guilty.

Originally published on IBTimes UK