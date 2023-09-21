KEY POINTS Jang Keun-suk held a meet-and-greet event to celebrate 100,000 subscribers on YouTube

However, due to the heavy rain, only a few fans attended the event

Keun-suk instead visited his friends Jenny Park, Kim Hyung-jun and Oh Yoon-ah

A veteran South Korean actor recently held a surprise meet-and-greet with fans. But only a few people attended than expected due to an unfortunate circumstance.

To celebrate reaching 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, Jang Keun-suk — one of the country's top actors who debuted in 1997 — planned a fan meeting with his staff to give out rice cakes and thank his fans for supporting his channel.

"We didn't start this channel that long ago... [but] we now have more than 100,000 subscribers. How amazing is that?" he said in a video uploaded on his channel. "So, I felt like I needed to go out and return the love that I received from the fans. For the ones who subscribed to my channel, I'm going to give them my signature and the rice cake."

However, heavy rain poured on the day of the event, which was unfortunate since their location was outside. One staff member even expressed her worry, saying, "It's raining so hard today, who's going to get your signature?"

But the 36-year-old "You're Beautiful" star remained positive and said, "Not, it's more romantic in this way. There will be fans who love 'I'm Jang Keun- Seuk.' Wait and don't hurry."

After waiting, one fan appeared to get his signature and take a picture with the actor. More subscribers started to arrive. Unfortunately, only seven people were able to make it to the event.

Keun-suk continued with the event and prepared another strategy to catch the attention of fans. He brought out a speaker and announced to those passing by that he was holding a meet-and-greet in front of a cafe in South Korea. He also urged them not to be shy and to approach him freely.

But as the rain continued to pour, the actor started to doubt that more people would be visiting the event. He then decided to deliver the rice cakes himself, saying, "Let's go, let's stop this. I don't think this is going to work. I don't think this is right. Without rain, more people would have visited."

While driving in the car, Keun-suk told his viewers not to misunderstand the situation. He was not moving because no one arrived. So, instead, he would be expressing his love to his friends who were subscribed to his channel. He visited Jenny Park and even did a TikTok dance challenge with her, inspired by NewJeans' "ETA" meme.

Keun-suk also met with South Korean rapper Kim Hyung-jun and South Korean actress Oh Yoon-ah.

The actor was famously known for the dramas "Lovers in Prague," "Alien Sam," "Marry Me, Mary!" and "Great Ambition," among others. He made his way to the top of the Korean entertainment industry but took a hiatus after completing his mandatory military service. He made his return earlier this year, starring in the drama "The Bait."