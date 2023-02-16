Keanu Reeves believes that larger screens help the audience connect better with the performances compared to streaming platforms.

The 58-year-old actor was questioned about "John Wick: Chapter 4" getting delayed a couple of times due to COVID-19 as Reeves didn't want his movie to release on a streaming platform.

"It's dreams, right? And immersion. I think the power of cinema—part of it is its novelty, but also its scale," the actor told Wired on Tuesday. "You see a close-up of a wonderful performance with emotions and storytelling that touch you."

He continued, "Whether it's horror or action or comedy, you're seeing a face that's, you know, 20 feet tall. Yeah. You're, like, there. The intimacy of that."

Director Chad Stahelski, who also accompanied the actor during the interview, explained that watching movies in theaters is a generational thing, noting that the movie will eventually come out on an OTT platform.

"Maybe it's our generation, but I like seeing a movie in the cinema," Stahelski said. "Even if it's meant for streaming eventually. It's such a different experience."

Stahelski and Reeves previously collaborated for the first three installments of the "John Wick" franchise. The first one came out in 2014 and the second one was released after three years in 2017. "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" was dropped in 2019.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is slated to release on March 24 in theaters. The flick will also star Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Halle Berry.

Entertainment company Lionsgate has already announced "John Wick: Chapter 5," which is currently under pre-production.

Aside from the "John Wick" franchise, the actor will also live-action movie, "BRZRKR," which is based on an anime series of the same name. The announcement was made in March 2021. "BRZRKR" is originally penned by Reeves and co-written by New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt.

The actor will also feature in an action thriller, "Ballerina," which is helmed by director Len Wiseman and penned by Shay Hatten. The flick will also star Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus and Lance Reddick.