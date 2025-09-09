KEG International Inc. announces its upcoming well-being app, KEG4All, empowering users, including individuals and therapists, to find clarity.

KEG International Inc., the creators of the KEG (Keys to Emotional Growth) method, is excited to announce its soon-to-launch KEG4All, an innovative emotional well-being app designed to help individuals gain insight, build resilience, and manage negative emotions, right from the palm of their hand.

Developed by psychotherapist Dr. Eleanor Zeitlen Avinor and systems engineer and coach Joanne Yona Silman, KEG4All is not a mental health app or a medical device. Rather, it's a powerful self-guiding, self-care tool for emotional support, grounded in decades of therapeutic practice and enriched by original art and guided self-reflection.

The app is inspired by the offline KEG Cards, which are available in eight languages across 25 countries. They are picture cards with guiding questions on the back. "The cards were so successful that we decided to create an app, making the cards available to all," said Silman. "Hence, the name, KEG4All." The app empowers users to explore their emotions and behavior, understand their inner motivations, and take meaningful action, all in a matter of minutes.

"In today's world, many people are not just unhappy. They're frustrated, angry, and quick to blame others or the system," said Dr. Avinor. "We want to show people that they hold more power than they realize. They can shift their emotional responses, find clarity, and grow if they're given the right tools."

When users experience emotional distress, whether it's after a fight, a stressful workday, or a moment of self-doubt, they can turn to KEG4All for support. The app invites them to select an image that resonates with their current emotion. These images, created or curated by Dr. Avinor and collaborators, represent real-life emotional experiences.

Users then answer a series of scenario-based, reflective questions that guide them toward deeper insight and practical, actionable strategies. The process draws on users' untapped internal resources like family, talents, past successes, and values to help them regain emotional balance and deepen their understanding of their motivation.

"The app is like a digital best friend," said Silman. "It's available 24/7, doesn't judge, doesn't have an agenda, and always listens. Sometimes, we don't have someone to turn to, and this gives people that safe space to pause, reflect, and reset by simply choosing pictures and answering questions. This encourages users to think differently and gain deeper insight."

Dr. Avinor, with over three decades of clinical experience, began her career using traditional talk therapy. But she found that words weren't always enough, especially for clients who were overwhelmed or emotionally shut down. She incorporated art therapy, then began using images to unlock deeper feelings. From there, KEG Cards were born, eventually evolving into a digital solution through Silman's encouragement.

KEG4All is based on the KEG methodology, used in workshops and therapy sessions globally. With this app, Dr. Avinor and Silman bring that same transformative experience to anyone, anywhere. Silman stated, "Our goal with KEG4All was to include everybody. You don't need to be in a therapy session to start working on your emotional growth."

The app is designed for both individuals and professionals. Therapists and coaches can recommend KEG4All to clients as a support tool between sessions. By providing a non-threatening environment, it serves as a space for emotional regulation and decision-making, and provides the user with a safe place to express emotions and reduce stress while learning about themselves and their inner needs.

"Whether you're dealing with anxiety after a tough conversation or a recurring emotional pattern, KEG4All helps you understand what's causing your reaction," said Dr. Avinor. "You gain clarity, and from there, you gain control."

The app may also be useful in improving leadership skills such as communication, management, and problem-solving. Furthermore, it may potentially benefit from the guidance and step-by-step work on daily issues, transforming the relationships with themselves and empowering their colleagues.

With a deep commitment to user confidentiality and safety, KEG4All does not collect personal identifying information. The app is available via paid subscription, monthly, annually, or biannually, with a seven-day free trial. All development to date has been self-funded by the founders, reflecting their belief in democratizing well-being tools. Truly, with KEG4All, the creators are aiming to take emotional well-being global, one insight at a time.