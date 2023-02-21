Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are reportedly having "fun" as they continue to spend time together.

The 27-year-old model has "recently started hanging out" with the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, after they were introduced by friends, a source told People Monday.

"They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house," the source added.

The source said Jenner likes "having fun" with Bad Bunny, adding, "He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."

Another source who is close to the rumored couple shared that they are "attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe," according to Entertainment Tonight.

"It is still new, but they're enjoying each other's company and like each other," the source continued. "They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally's in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It's been fun for both of them so far."

Jenner was spotted with the rapper as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber at Wally's, a gourmet wine and cheese bar in Beverly hills, over the weekend.

Jenner reportedly left Wally's alone, while Bad Bunny was photographed leaving the same establishment from another exit.

Photos of the said sightings have since made rounds on social media.

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner saliendo juntos de el mismo restaurante en Los Ángeles. pic.twitter.com/PRM5zY40iy — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) February 19, 2023

As per to multiple sources, the rumored couple went on a double date with Justin and Hailey.

It wasn't the first time Jenner was romantically linked to another celebrity. Fans can recall that she was also rumored to be with One Direction star Harry Styles from 2013 to 2014.

She went on to date British race car driver Lewis Hamilton in 2015 and later in the same year, she was linked to actor Orlando Bloom. Jenner was later spotted with rapper A$AP Rocky in 2016, but they reportedly called it quits in 2017.

Jenner began dating Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin in August 2017, but they parted ways in 2018. She was spotted on a yacht with professional basketball player Kyle Kuzma in 2019, sparking romance rumors.

Jenner then dated professional basketball player Devin Booker for two years before breaking up in November last year.

Aside from her dating life, Jenner recently made headlines for a photoshop fail. Netizens called out the model for sharing a photo of herself which, according to many, showed disproportionate hand size.