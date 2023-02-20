KEY POINTS Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted on a dinner date with Justin and Hailey Bieber Saturday night

Jenner and Bad Bunny arrived and left separately from Wally's in Beverly Hills

Jenner and Bad Bunny were allegedly caught making out at the Birds Street Club in Los Angeles last week

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were spotted out with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles over the weekend after sparking romance rumors.

The 27-year-old 818 Tequila founder was photographed leaving Wally's — a gourmet wine and cheese bar in Beverly Hills — alone Saturday night.

A short time later, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper left the same restaurant through a separate exit, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner saliendo juntos de el mismo restaurante en Los Ángeles. pic.twitter.com/PRM5zY40iy — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) February 19, 2023

The rumored couple was out on a double date with the Biebers, unnamed sources told TMZ.

International Business Times could not independently verify this information. But several outlets, including E! News and Entertainment Tonight, reported that the 28-year-old "Peaches" singer and the 26-year-old Rhode beauty founder were both present at the restaurant at the time.

Jenner reportedly arrived at the restaurant at around 8:30 p.m., and Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, arrived on his own at 8:42 p.m. Justin and Hailey were the last to arrive at the establishment.

Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly left around the same time but tried to keep the outing lowkey by heading out through different exits.

The model was spotted trying to cover her face as she was leaving through the front entrance. She wore a head-to-toe leather ensemble, while Bad Bunny sported a brown button-up, a white shirt and tan pants as he left the backway.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told TMZ that the rumored couple was very friendly during the outing.

The sighting comes days after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi claimed during an episode of the "Deux U" podcast that Jenner and the Grammy winner were spotted kissing at the Birds Street Club in Los Angeles earlier this month.

"This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night," the host said of the blind item. "So, I'm revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club."

DeuxMoi continued, "It was the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. She left the club [and] got into her car. Two minutes later, they pulled Bad Bunny's car around and he got in his car. So, I don't know what's going on with those two."

Jenner and Bad Bunny have yet to confirm the dating rumors.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum quietly ended her two-year relationship with NBA star Devin Booker in October last year. An unnamed source told People that the reason for the split was their demanding jobs.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," the source said.

An unnamed source who spoke to ET confirmed the news, saying, "They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules."

The insider noted that Jenner and Booker have "no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual."

"They still care about each other," the source added. "They are both enjoying [the] single life, staying busy, and spending time with loved ones."

Meanwhile, the "Me Porto Bonito" hitmaker has been romantically linked to Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017. They went public with their relationship three years later. They were spotted at a Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks game in Miami, made their relationship Instagram-official and spoke fondly about each other during interviews, according to People.

But late last year, during an Instagram live, Bad Bunny opened up about his relationship with Berlingeri and said that they were only "best friends," causing confusion among fans about whether or not they were together.

"Gabriela Berlingeri and I are close friends, best friends, besties... nobody knows that we are best friends. If tomorrow she wants to have a boyfriend she can have one because we are friends, just like me, if I want to have a girlfriend I can have one because we are best friends," Bad Bunny said at the time, according to Marca.