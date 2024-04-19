President Joe Biden has secured the official backing of over a dozen members of the extended Kennedy family, in a rebuke of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent bid for office.

Biden, representing the Democratic Party, is set to engage in a November rematch against Republican candidate Donald Trump, a repeat of the 2020 election showdown.

However, there is growing concern among members of both parties that the candidacy of RFK Jr., a well-known anti-vaccine advocate, or another third-party challenger could potentially disrupt the electoral landscape and impact the chances of either major party candidate.

But the broader Kennedy clan has largely distanced themselves from RFK Jr.'s campaign, labeling it as "dangerous," despite the candidate's efforts to leverage his familial identity and historical legacy.

RFK Jr., the son of the late U.S. senator and presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy, initially gained prominence as an environmental attorney, and since for his stance as an anti-vaccine activist, along with a diverse array of political perspectives.

Recent polling data indicates that RFK Jr. has the support of 15% of registered voters, while Biden leads with 39%, and Trump closely follows with 38%.

In her introductory speech for Biden, Kerry Kennedy — RFK Jr.'s sister and a key figure in her family's advocacy initiatives — affirmed Biden as "a champion for all the rights and freedoms" championed by her father and uncles. Leading a group of 15 members of the Kennedy family, Kerry also cautioned against the dangers to democracy and freedom posed by Trump.

She said that Trump was "running to take us backwards, attacking the most basic rights and freedoms that are core to who we are as Americans."

While much of her speech centered on attacking Trump, Kerry also seized the moment to indirectly comment on her brother's candidacy. "In 2024, there are only two candidates with any chance of winning the presidency," she said.

Following her address, Biden expressed gratitude by looking toward the sky and said: "Mom and Dad, I hope you were listening." He then turned to Kerry and said: "That was the most meaningful introduction I've ever received in my life."

RFK Jr. previously attempted to play down any perceived division within the family.

Earlier this month, he said: "I have a large family, approximately 105 cousins the last time we counted. I don't know anyone in America whose family unanimously agrees on everything."