KEY POINTS Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday urged world leaders to hold talks at the Vatican

He said the Holy See was willing to 'help enemies meet'

Some X users agree that the Vatican would be a great location for global summits

Others believe religion and politics should remain separate

Elon Musk on Wednesday shared a post by Pope Leo XIV wherein the recently elected pontiff made a significant suggestion on the Vatican potentially playing a role in global dialogue amid the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and trade tensions simmering worldwide.

While the tech titan did not say anything to add to the Pope's suggestion, his repost indicates he may find the recommendation feasible.

Pope Leo XIV Says Holy See Open to Hosting Summit

In his post, Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in history, said the Holy See, the pope's office, "is willing to help enemies meet."

"With heart in hand, I say to the leaders of nations: let us meet; let us dialogue; let us negotiate!" he wrote Wednesday, seemingly referring to the geopolitical tensions over global wars and potentially even the Trump-initiated trade war.

The new pope is known for not shying away from talking about politics or at least weighing in on some things politicians say.

Earlier this year, using his personal account on X, Pope Leo XIV took a swipe at Vice President JD Vance, who suggested that there is an order when it comes to love among Christians.

"JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," the pope wrote at the time.

X Users React to Pope's Notion

Meanwhile, X users have had various reactions to the pontiff's post, with some agreeing that the Vatican should play a role in global talks, while others believe the church should remain separate from the state.

"The Vatican should be the meeting place for the world, not the UN," one user wrote.

The Vatican should be the meeting place for the world, not the UN — Tony Hrvatska 🌴🕊 (@tonybalogna) May 14, 2025

Another user agreed that negotiations should be normalized and communicating "in a friendly manner" should be considered.

We should accept negotiations and communicate in a friendly manner! — ❤️Superdan (@Super__dandan) May 15, 2025

One X user said there is a "lack of neutral territory needed for substantive peace negotiations," and the Holy Father's recommendation for the Vatican to be the meeting place for global leaders was a great opportunity.

This is a great idea! I was just talking with my son about the lack of neutral territory needed for substantive peace negotiations. Thank you, Holy Father , for this wonderful opportunity and I pray the appropriate leaders will respond positively. — Steve Bentley (@SuaSponteSteve) May 15, 2025

Others encouraged the pope to consider reaching out to the leaders of Ukraine and Russia and also host other discussions at the Vatican.

You should seriously consider reaching out to Russia and Ukraine and offer to host their talks in the Vatican. What a message!!! — Bill G (@sflgent61) May 14, 2025

A message so desperately needed today. I can’t think of a better place for dialogue — P.K. Pajak (@PK_Pajak) May 14, 2025

On the other hand, there were some users who said it wasn't the pope's place to intervene in political topics. Some also pushed back on the idea of allowing religion and politics to converge.

As a Catholic, it is not your place to act politically. — 👑HRH Chelsy, 💝 Only Princess of Sussex👑 (@MrMrsHenryWales) May 15, 2025

Stop this stupidity. Some things should be kept away from religion politics! — zidantimesKE (@zidantimes) May 15, 2025

It remains to be seen whether leaders will heed the pope's advice and consider utilizing the Vatican as a negotiating table. His call comes during critical geopolitical times as wars rage on and trade tensions escalate.