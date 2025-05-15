KEY POINTS Officials estimate the cost of the twin celebrations to reach up to $45 million

The Army parade is also expected to feature 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles, and 50 choppers

Critics previously called out the plans, saying it's not in any way making the U.S. great again

President Donald Trump is turning 79 next month, and preparations are underway for the massive celebrations that will also coincide with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

As part of the twin celebrations, the eventual cost of Trump's birthday festivities could hit as high as $45 million, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing two U.S. officials.

During his first presidency, Trump had proposed a military parade that would have cost taxpayers a staggering $92 million.

Parade of tanks to be featured during celebrations

According to the report, plans for the twin celebrations now include a parade that will feature up to 25 tanks, with the army planning to send about two dozen M1 Abrams tanks.

One U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the massive estimated cost of the president's birthday celebration was partly due to the tank parade, which required several millions.

Notably, the estimates do not include the city of Washington's expenses, which include trash cleanup and expected road repairs from the heavy tanks.

It is worth noting that the U.S. Army had long been planning to move some equipment and troops to the National Mall in Washington on June 14 as part of its celebration for its 250th birthday.

The upcoming army parade is expected to include 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles, and 50 helicopters that will begin from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall.

Trump has long wanted a military parade, as per The Associated Press. Discussions about his birthday bash dreams to be held in conjunction with the army anniversary already kicked off two months ago.

Critics blast celebration costs

Meanwhile, critics have called out Trump's plan for a multimillion-dollar birthday bash.

Best-selling author Stephen King said holding a massive celebration that will cost the U.S. taxpayers was a way "to make Donald's ego great(er) again."

I understand Trump is planning a military parade to celebrate his birthday, just like his pal and fellow dictator Kim Jong Un. Cost to taxpayers: About $91 million. Way to make Donald's ego great(er) again. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 2, 2025

BlueDream, a rising figure on X, asked how "cutting news & kids programming to fund an authoritarian birthday bash makes America great."

NPR & PBS combined Annual federal funding is about $87 million



The birthday parade Trump is throwing himself will cost taxpayers $92 million



Explain how cutting news & kids programming to fund an authoritarian birthday bash makes America great? pic.twitter.com/GW831DsC0q — BlueDream (@58bugeye) May 2, 2025

Nonprofit Republicans Against Trump posted a photo of Trump saluting a North Korean military officer as North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un looks on. "So much for government efficiency and cutting spending," the advocacy group wrote.

BREAKING: The U.S. Army is planning a massive military parade to mark its 250th anniversary — scheduled for June 14, which also happens to be Donald Trump’s birthday. Early estimates suggest the event will cost taxpayers nearly $100 million and will feature over 6,000 troops, 50… pic.twitter.com/cgSqHOnpF4 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 2, 2025

Kim is known for his flamboyant birthday celebrations even as global critics raise concerns about the isolated nation's economy and human rights policies.