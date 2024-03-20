Khloe Kardashian is considered as a dark-horse of the Kardashian family, but it did not hinder her from earning her own millions and reaching a staggering net worth that many could only dream of. Of course, being a Kardashian is a plus factor, but the gal has her own style and means in reaching her own personal millions.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kardashian is worth $60 million. As the middle child in the Kardashian family, she rose to fame through her appearances on the reality show that launched the Kardashian empire, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Her presence on this popular series led to starring roles in spin-offs like "Khloe and Kim Take Miami" and "Khloe and Lamar," which documented her life with her then-husband, Lamar Odom. Beyond her television ventures, Kardashian has diversified her career with various businesses, radio appearances, and occasional modeling gigs.

Sources of income

Kardashian has built a diverse career spanning various income sources, contributing to her impressive financial profile. She gained fame through her appearances on the reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and its spin-offs, reportedly earning $15 million per season of the show. Her appearances in other television shows such as "The Celebrity Apprentice" and "The X Factor" have also bolstered her earnings.

Kardashian has ventured into several successful businesses, including the co-founding of the clothing line Good American, which reportedly generated $1 billion in revenue in 2022. She has also launched a fragrance line, a line of dietary supplements, and a range of cosmetics, all of which have significantly contributed to her net worth.

Additionally, Kardashian has endorsed several brands, including Calvin Klein, Protein World, and Fit Tea, and has been a spokesperson for companies like PETA and the skincare brand Proactiv. With over 311 million followers on Instagram and other social media platforms, Kardashian leverages her social media influence to promote products, earning up to $1 million for each promotional post.

Illustrious career

Kardashian began her career in the entertainment industry through her family's reality television show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which premiered in 2007. The show, which follows the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, quickly became a cultural phenomenon, catapulting Kardashian and her family to fame.

As one of the main cast members of the show, Kardashian's personality and candid nature endeared her to viewers. Her appearances on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" led to opportunities for spin-off shows, including "Khloe and Lamar," which focused on her marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom, and "Khloe and Kim Take Miami," which followed Kardashian and her sister Kim as they navigated life in Miami.

In addition to her work on television, Kardashian has also pursued other ventures in the entertainment industry. She has appeared as a contestant on shows like "The Celebrity Apprentice" and served as a co-host on the reality competition series "The X Factor."

Throughout her career, Kardashian has used her platform to launch various business ventures, including a clothing line, a fragrance line, and a range of cosmetics. Her entrepreneurial spirit and knack for entertainment have made her a prominent figure in the industry, contributing to her success both on and off-screen.

Childhood

Kardashian was born on June 27, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. She is the third child and second daughter of the couple. Kardashian's childhood was spent in a wealthy and high-profile environment, as her father, Robert Kardashian, was a well-known attorney who gained fame for his role in the O.J. Simpson trial.

Despite her family's wealth and status, Kardashian's childhood was not without challenges. Her parents divorced when she was just a child, and she had to navigate the complexities of a blended family as her mother remarried Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner (now known as Caitlyn Jenner).

Personal struggles

Kardashian has spoken openly about her struggles with her weight and body image from a young age, often feeling overshadowed by her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. These challenges were further compounded by her parents' divorce and the scrutiny that came with being part of a famous family.

Despite these difficulties, Kardashian has credited her upbringing with instilling in her a strong work ethic and resilience. She has often spoken about the importance of family and has remained close to her siblings throughout her life. Kardashian's childhood experiences have undoubtedly shaped her into the strong, independent woman she is today, influencing both her personal life and her career in the entertainment industry.