Roblox players attending virtual protests against deportation efforts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are now being "shot" by players playing police officers while attending the online demonstrations.

The demonstrations on Roblox, an online game platform popular amongst children, began when players dressed as ICE officers began barging into the houses of other players, even going as far as to "arrest" users while conducting "Border Patrol" surveillance, according to Teen Vogue.

Last week, as hundreds of thousands of protestors in the real world took to the streets to join demonstrations against ICE and the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda, Roblox players hosted similar protests within the game. Many players donned Mexican flags and battled players dressed as cops.

One child who spoke to journalists about the anti-ICE protests within the game later relayed that protestors were now being "shot" by police players.

"On Monday I reported on anti-ICE protests taking over Roblox. One of the kids I interviewed texted me this morning to share that the Roblox protesters are now facing police violence," shared journalist Taylor Lorenz.

Text messages shared to X by Lorenz read, "I was in a Roblox ICE protest but then we all got shot," before adding in another text, "By the police."

Social media users took to the replies to express their incredulity and disbelief at the situation transpiring on the game.

"Defund the Roblox police NOW," one user joked.

"I really shouldn't be laughing but idk how else to interpret reality. A children's video game reflecting real life. 'Is Roblox going Woke' coming to FOX News tonight!" another wrote.

"I'm sorry, what!?" another user added.

Originally published on Latin Times