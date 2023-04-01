KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian did a sexy beach photoshoot for her brand Skims last week

She was spotted wearing a nude zip-front one-piece suit while posing on the shore

She also rocked a bright pink thong bikini during the shoot

Kim Kardashian gave fans a peek at some upcoming Skims designs as she hit the beach in California for a sexy photoshoot last week.

In snaps obtained by Page Six, the 42-year-old Skims founder frolicked in the sand in Malibu as she posed for photos in a nude zip-front one-piece suit. The swimwear was stamped with "Skims Sport Swim" in tonal writing.

The "Kardashians" star was seen rolling around on the shore as a photographer captured her poses.

Kardashian showed plenty of skin in her high-cut suit, which highlighted her curves. She paired her swimwear with a nude lip and wore her long hair loose for the shoot.

Before and after striking poses on the sand, the mother of four covered up in a black Skims knit robe.

During the same shoot, she also modeled a bright pink thong bikini, which appears to also be from the yet-to-be-unveiled Sport Swim line.

Kardashian has gotten creative with the marketing for her solutionwear brand.

In February, Skims released a new swimwear campaign that featured Kardashian posing alongside models covered with alien-looking masks in a space-themed photoshoot.

The campaign for what Kardashian promised to be the label's "biggest launch ever" was directed by Harmony Korine. It showed Kardashian and the other models rocking a variety of looks styled with selections from Skims' new swim line, including neon swimsuits, sexy cover-ups and accessories, People reported.

The reality star and businesswoman shared some snaps from the photoshoot on Instagram days before the collection launched on Feb. 21.

"I know you guys have been waiting... @SKIMS Swim is finally coming back! Get ready for our biggest launch ever with all-new out-of-this-world styles and colors you have to see to believe, plus the return of sold-out favorites on February 21," she captioned the post.

Two years after launching Skims in 2019, Kardashian was honored as WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Brand Innovator in its annual Innovator Awards.

"My days are completely micromanaged to the minute," she told the magazine in an accompanying interview of how she runs her businesses. "In order to get away from the kids, I will go into my office at my house and study. And then working on beauty and rebranding and Skims, constantly, I'm always in fittings and fabric meetings. My days are pretty full... And that's it. I love to be home; I love my weekends at home."