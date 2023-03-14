KEY POINTS Khloe Kardashian called Tristan Thompson the "best" father, brother and uncle

The reality star praised Thompson for his "love, attention, hugs [and] silly dances" for their kids

Kardashian said her birthday wish for Thompson was for him to continue to "crave change"

Khloe Kardashian marked Tristan Thompson's 32nd birthday with a sweet message.

On Monday, Kardashian paid tribute to her "baby daddy" via Instagram, sharing photos and a clip of the NBA player with his kids and his late mom.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," Kardashian wrote. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals [and] the way [you] show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles," the reality star wrote.

She continued, "My birthday wish for [you] is that [you] continue to crave change, healing and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient [and] be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy."

Kardashian and Thompson, who had an on-again, off-again relationship between 2016 and 2021, share two children, daughter True, 4, and a 7-month-old son.

Thompson is also a dad to son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and son Theo, 1, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian's special tribute to her ex came just three days after the two were spotted at her close friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq's joint birthday party at Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy Friday.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up in late 2021 after it emerged that he fathered a child with Nichols while he was dating the reality star.

But earlier this year, the "Kardashians" star sparked reconciliation rumors with Thompson after she supported him following the passing of his mom, Andrea, who died in Canada in January after suffering cardiac arrest. Kardashian attended Andrea's funeral with her sister Kim Kardashian and later mourned her loss in a heartfelt tribute.

The Good American co-founder also shared cryptic messages about finding peace instead of revenge and having faith after experiencing loss at the time.

"The most beautiful would you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but chooses to love, one who has experienced tragedy but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams," read a quote by author Dane Thomas that Kardashian shared via Instagram Stories.

Kardashian later shut down the rumors that she got back together with Thompson. She clarified that she's single after a fan asked her on Twitter if she had a new man in her life.

"Who's your man currently? You know I'm [going to] get the [details]! And he better be treating my [sister] right!!! or else," the fan wrote.

"Who has time for a man lol," Kardashian responded. "I have a 6-month-old baby, and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real... No man right now... He's in my prayers too ha!"