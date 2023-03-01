KEY POINTS Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepped out for a date Tuesday

The pair grabbed a bite at Carasau Cafe in Culver City, California

Censori looked stunning during the sighting in her turtleneck vest and booty shorts

Kanye West seems happy with his wife, Bianca Censori.

West and Censori stepped out Tuesday evening. In contrast to their usual stoic demeanor, the pair looked happy during the sighting.

In the photos obtained by Page Six, they were smiling and laughing while walking into Carasau Cafe in Culver City, California, Tuesday for a low-key date night.

Censori, 27, was stunning in her black turtleneck vest with a sheer long-sleeve shirt underneath, booty shorts over sheer tights and knee-high heeled boots. She ditched her purse and opted to carry an iPad into the cafe.

The "Donda" artist rocked an oversized leather jacket, cargo pants and combat boots.

The pair has kept a low profile since their surprise wedding. They exchanged "I dos" during a private, non-legal ceremony in Beverly Hills in January.

After their wedding, he reportedly took her to a five-star luxury resort in Utah. They enjoyed their honeymoon at the Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, where rooms range from $3,300 to $6,400.

The couple even had a not-so-romantic Valentine's date. They spent the day with music producer Russell Simmons and 88-Keys.

They were photographed leaving an AMC Theatre in Hollywood after watching "Infinity Pool." The "Gold Digger" rapper was also spotted chatting with a woman who approached the group. But they didn't linger in the area for too long.

Page Six noted that West and Censori did not make their union legal because they had not filed a marriage certificate yet. Despite that, the artist had already introduced her to some of his kids.

In January, West and Censori were spotted enjoying dinner at Nobu in Malibu with West and Kim Kardashian's eldest child, North.

In photos and videos of the outing obtained by the Daily Mail, North arrived with a friend at the restaurant. She sported an oversized black hoodie and ripped black jeans.

Kardashian was emotional when she spoke in an episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast about co-parenting with her ex-husband. According to her, it's difficult, but she protects West in the eyes of their kids. So their children are reportedly not aware of his controversies.

"I had the best dad. I don't want to get emotional, but it's just been a day for me. It is hard. Co-parenting is really f—king hard," she explained. "I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that is what I want for them."