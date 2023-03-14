KEY POINTS Khloe Kardashian deleted a photo on Instagram that fans said was not altered properly

The photo in question showed her leg bent awkwardly inward at the hem of her dress

Social media users speculated that Kardashian was trying to slim down her thighs and waistline

Khloe Kardashian has deleted an Instagram photo that fans claimed was not altered perfectly.

On Monday, Kardashian shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself posing in a silver Dolce & Gabbana mini dress at her BFFs Malika Haqq and Khadijah Shaye Haqq's birthday party.

However, one shot got social media users' attention due to an alleged Photoshop fail. The "Kardashians" star eventually deleted the snap. but not before fans captured a screenshot of it and shared it via Twitter, Page Six reported.

In the since-deleted image, the Good American founder's right leg bent awkwardly inward at the hem of her dress in what fans believed to be a failed attempt to make her legs look slimmer.

Another picture, which was not removed, showed Kardashian's waist pulled in with a disproportionate backside.

These minute details in her photos didn't go unnoticed by her eagle-eyed fans.

"Show us the unedited ones," commented one of her 297 million Instagram followers, while another fan roasted her since-deleted picture, writing: "Just delete the third and we will forget about it."

"Bro, who [the f---] [P]hotoshops their pics so badly," one Twitter user wrote alongside a close-up of Kardashian's warped leg.

Another added, "They need to call me. I can edit photos a lot better in just a half hour."

"Need some explanation," a third Twitter user wrote alongside Kardashian's photos with alleged editing mishaps.

bro who tf photoshops their pics so badly pic.twitter.com/kFrO9A5fmX — D (@_dianaacc) March 12, 2023

Need some explanation 😭 pic.twitter.com/NUPRC3gSI7 — ⩜⃝Thena is a witness 🔥👑 (@HoneyDamchu) March 12, 2023

A number of social media users also commented on Kardashian's appearance, with some praising her and others saying she looked unrecognizable again. Some claimed she looked like Sabrina Carpenter, Kate Beckinsale or Maren Morris.

"New face just dropped," one Twitter user joked. "Oh I like this face the most this year," another commented.

"Caption should be, 'Khloé Kardashian looks very different than her last picture in newly shared/edited photos,'" another suggested.

Meanwhile, Kardashian gave her ex Tristan Thompson a shoutout on Instagram Monday for his 32nd birthday, praising her "baby daddy" for being "the best father, brother & uncle."

"My birthday wish for [you] is that [you] continue to crave change, healing and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient [and] be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday, baby daddy," she added.

Kardashian and Thompson, who had an on-again, off-again relationship between 2016 and 2021, share two children, daughter True, 4, and a 7-month-old son. The NBA player is also a dad to son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and son Theo, 1, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up in late 2021 after it emerged that he fathered a child with Nichols while he was dating the reality star.

But earlier this year, the "Revenge Body" star sparked reconciliation rumors with Thompson after she supported him following the passing of his mom, Andrea, who died in January after suffering cardiac arrest. Kardashian attended Andrea's funeral with her sister Kim Kardashian and later mourned her loss in a heartfelt tribute.

Kardashian reportedly also attended Malika and Khadijah's 40th birthday party at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood with Thompson Friday, according to Page Six.