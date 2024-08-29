In an increasingly interconnected world, King School prepares students to be both global citizens and global leaders. Located in Stamford, Connecticut, this day school hosts Pre-K to Grade 12 students, representing over 80 nationalities among students and faculty. The school recognizes that all students approach their education with a unique perspective, enriching the learning experience for all. The core curriculum is developed in line with the unique assembly of students that exists within the community. Foundational to this globalized approach, students are immersed in an inquiry and research-based methodology that keeps them highly engaged and invested in their learning.

For example, a months-long study of geometry in different cultures sparked brilliant artwork by second-grade students. Inspired by geometric paintings commonly found in the homes of the South African Ndebele people, horizontal patterns common in Ghanaian kente cloth, and symmetrical motifs found in Islamic mosaics, the students produced original pieces infused with colors, patterns, and shapes.

In Grade 8, the Model UN simulation is a culminating project in their History course. Students apply their knowledge of 20th-century global connections and conflicts, along with their research, argumentation, and collaboration skills, to address global challenges. By representing nations in the UN, they explore different perspectives and understand the motivations of global powers.

A contingent of King students traveled abroad for exciting international studies as part of the middle and high school Global Travel Program. In Costa Rica, rising ninth-grade students and faculty chaperones immersed themselves in the country's culture and environment and participated in service learning activities. Students sought to answer the guiding question, "Where am I needed in my community?" as they engaged in projects for Orphaned Starfish Foundation programs, played games with OSF-supported children, and assembled care packages to leave behind.

During a trip to Spain and Germany, high school students explored cultural landmarks and learned about the profound impact of water on society. The experience culminated in The Impact of Water on Society Global Leadership Summit, where students collaborated on innovative solutions to global water issues, emphasizing equitable access, economic development, and environmental conservation. This journey highlighted the essential and multifaceted role that water plays in the world and people's day-to-day lives.

These are just a few examples of the intentional learning opportunities students experience at King. As graduates, students leave the school enriched by their learning journey and better equipped for the next stage of their academic lives. They have learned the skills needed to adapt, think critically, and live lives of purpose. Undertaking a universal approach to all stages of education, students are prepared for the rapidly changing world.