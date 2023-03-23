KEY POINTS Kourtney Kardashian reacted to mean comments about her on TikTok

She explained why she was wearing an Agnostic Front shirt, saying it was her husband's

Kardashian dropped a new variety of her vitamin supplement brand, Lemme

Kourtney Kardashian spared no time clapping back at mean social media users who criticized her for previously wearing a vintage tee featuring 1980s punk rock band Agnostic Front.

The 43-year-old Poosh founder was spotted wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a huge skull design and bold text that read, "Agnostic Front," last month during an interview on the official TikTok account of her vitamin supplement brand Lemme. There, the Kardashian dished on whether she considered herself a "wellness girly."

Some social media users were quick to notice the vintage tee and even criticized the reality star for not knowing who the band was.

On Thursday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum finally addressed why wore the Agnostic Front shirt while doing a new segment on Lemme's TikTok page. She also answered several mean comments about her on the platform.

One user commented, "A Kardashian wearing an Agnostic Front shirt. Really? Does she even know who they are?" Kardashian responded, "Absolutely not. [And] we're not playing that game today."

Meanwhile, another user sarcastically challenged the reality star to name three songs released by the New York-based band. But she just explained, "It is a shirt from my husband's (Travis Barker) closet, and I will wear his shirts for life."

Kardashian also reacted to a comment asking her why she spoke in "slow motion." "Because it's a vibe," she said.

The business mogul just launched a new gummy vitamin supplement called "Purr" with "a clinically-studied dose of SNZ 1969 probiotics," which is supposedly good for vaginal health.

But some medical experts and consumers have criticized its effectiveness and questioned the problematic messaging that there was a need to fix women's bodies, according to USA Today.

"The best case scenario is that ... they're basically like taking candy," New York-based OB-GYN Dr. Mare Mbaye told the outlet, adding that the company could have conducted an internal study without "bias" and "enough of a represented group" to accurately claim its effectiveness, and the product could make consumers "more prone to infections or other side effects."

Speaking on how the product would eventually contribute to a women's self-conscious about the body's natural state, Mbaye said, "It's frustrating because it's basically taking advantage of young people's insecurities and this patriarchal idea that the vagina needs to smell like flowers or smell like fruit to be appealing to somebody else. You don't see this happening with penises. We're not trying to make penises smell a certain way."