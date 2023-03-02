KEY POINTS Kourtney Kardashian shows off her stomach in a Lemme campaign

Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant, and she has been telling fans about it amid her struggles to conceive.

Kardashian is not happy whenever fans ask her if she's expecting. The "Kardashians" star shared some photos from her Lemme campaign on Instagram, and one fan asked if she was pregnant.

"The after affects [sic] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies, and it's not spoken about much)," she replied, per Page Six. "Also, are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"

In the snaps, Kardashian sported an all-yellow ensemble — high-waisted leather pants, a crop top cardigan and strappy heels — as she held a bottle of Lemme Purr gummies, which allegedly promotes vaginal health.

It wasn't the first time Kardashian clapped back at fans for speculating that she was pregnant after she gained weight due to IVF. Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, have been trying to get pregnant.

In August 2021, she uploaded a mirror selfie while showing off her closet. In the photo, she rocked a black Skims bralette while a red dress draped around her waist.

"[SHE'S] PREGNANT," one fan commented. "I'm a woman with a BODY," the reality star replied.

In January 2020, another fan asked, "Are you pregnant?" when she posted an Instagram photo of herself in an orange bodysuit. "No, I wish. It's the angle," Kardashian responded.

In a previous episode of "The Kardashians," she admitted that she has been going through IVF in a bid to conceive her first child with Barker. Kardashian is already a mom of three. She shares daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," she said. "It hasn't been the most amazing experience."

She also opened up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about the online criticisms she got amid the IVF process after she "gained so much weight."

"I'm, like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're going through," Kardashian told her mom. "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause."

Kardashian previously clarified that she loves her body despite some netizens speculating that she's pregnant whenever she exposes her stomach.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I love it. I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body," she wrote in another post featuring a snap of her donning a bikini while lying on a couch and reading a book, E! News reported.