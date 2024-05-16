Lara Trump, co-Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), alleged that debates are "rigged so heavily" to favor President Joe Biden.

During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Lara claimed that the scales have always been tipped toward Biden. Despite this though, she said that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, is ready to take on his opponent anytime.

"And this year more than ever, with all the lawfare, with all we've seen against him — in some crazy way, Sean, they've actually prepared him for this moment, because he's not afraid of anything they throw his way," she told Hannity, as The Hill reported.

She did not stop there though and went on further complaining about the debates as "rigged so heavily" in favor of Biden.

"It's rigged so heavily in Joe Biden's favor, but everything always is," Laura said, and added, "Despite that and even the judicial system at this point, he is beating Joe Biden in every poll out there. It's amazing to see."

Lara's tirades against Biden simply went on. She further described a scenario on June 27, wondering about the possibility that Biden will not be showing up.

In the letter that she submitted to Hannity, she accused Biden of "spewing vicious lies" about him. She also said in the same letter that she needed the supporters to defend him, the Washington Post noted.

"They're overriding his constitutional right to defend himself from political smears from his harshest critics at the most important time," said Mike Johnson (R-LI).

A recent poll made from the New York Times/Siena College showed that Trump was leading Biden in about five or six swing states. The polling may be enough to trigger warning bells among Democrats. However, there were also those who have noted how inconsistent Biden was performing in the polls.