Larsa Pippen is getting candid about how she realized that she has feelings for her best friend-turned-boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.

Larsa had been friends with the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan for years before their relationship turned romantic last year.

In an interview with People, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star, 48, revealed that it was jealousy that helped her realize Marcus was more than a friend to her.

"I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," she shared. "And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation."

She added, "And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."

The reality star said she and Marcus "had a great foundation as friends." They met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles four years ago.

Larsa — who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Scottie Pippen in January 2022 — and Marcus have been romantically linked since September last year after they were spotted packing on the PDA during outings together.

She told Page Six in December 2022 that they were just friends, but Larsa and Marcus later went Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

She shared a snap of them at the beach and captioned it, "My forever Valentine," along with a red heart emoji.

Speaking about their romance, the TV personality told People that it was all about "timing."

"I do feel like timing is everything and it started off just getting to know each other and then, here we are," Larsa shared.

Larsa admitted that she would often find "faults" in guys she dated, but that changed when she got together with Marcus.

"For me, I just could never be open and open to different guys," she explained. "I would find faults in every guy... I had all these quirky things and then low and behold, Marcus drops down from heaven. And I'm like, I like everything about him."

Larsa acknowledged that relationships are "really hard," but she said Marcus makes her "so happy."

"I feel like I always joke around and I say, 'Oh my God, if Marcus told me to color my hair green, I'm going to do it,'" she added. "Just because I feel like I have to make him happy because he makes me so happy."

Larsa also told the outlet that her boyfriend was the first man she trusted to "lead" her in a relationship.

As for whether "RHOM" fans will see Marcus on the show in the future, Larsa teased that he will be featured "a little bit."

"I don't want to put too much pressure on him. I feel like he signed up for me," Larsa explained. "I don't think he signed up for the show, but I do feel like we're together now and if there's events and there's stuff, he would normally go with me, so he'd come there too."

"The Real Housewives of Miami" is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.