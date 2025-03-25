Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) left many scratching their heads after suggesting possibly renaming the nation's capital from the District of Columbia to the "District of America."

While speaking during a House Committee on Natural Resources meeting on Tuesday, Boebert warned Democrats against making jokes about the "Gulf of America," implying that Republicans may next push for a name change to Washington, DC.

"I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making jokes about the Gulf of America because next up may be the 'District of America' that we are working on," the Colorado lawmaker said with a smile.

Boebert: I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making jokes about the Gulf of America because next up may be the District of America that we are working on pic.twitter.com/0BeCNHpj6L — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2025

Social media users questioned Boebert's motivation for the name change, wondering if she misunderstood the origins of "District of Columbia."

"Wait, does she think DC is named after the country of Colombia rather than Christopher Columbus?" one user asked. The name, derived from Christopher Columbus, has nothing to do with the South American country of Colombia.

Wait, does she think that DC is named after the country of Colombia rather than Christopher Columbus? — Robert Frommer (@Robert_Frommer) March 25, 2025

"Because MAGA is against Columbus now?" an uncertain reply offered.

"Christopher Columbus is apparently woke now," another quipped. "Can't keep up."

Others speculated Boebert's comment could be a reaction to conservative frustration Columbia University, which has recently been criticized by the right as a leftist hotbed promoting progressive activism.

"They're gonna rename the District of Columbia because of Columbia University, is this what she's saying lol," another user mused.

While Boebert has not clarified her remarks, her proposed "District of America" rebrand has sparked confusion, especially as the lawmaker appeared to use the suggestion to deter anyone mocking the name change from "Gulf of Mexico" to the purportedly more patriotic "Gulf of America."

Originally published on Latin Times