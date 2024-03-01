Leadership is often associated with confidence, decisiveness, and vision. Although these attributes are undoubtedly important, one trait is sometimes overlooked—humility. Unknown to many, embracing humility is essential in effective leadership as it catalyzes positive change within both leaders and their organizations.

When leaders exemplify humility, they create a culture that values collaboration and diverse viewpoints. This approach leads to an inclusive and dynamic workplace where employees are highly likely to contribute their best ideas, ultimately driving innovation and problem-solving. For Denny LaVé, co-founder of Precision Precast Erectors, LLC (PPE), humility has been a guiding principle in the company's enduring success.

Over its 15-year history, PPE, which specializes in precast concrete installations for mid to large-sized buildings, has consistently delivered excellence in the construction industry. Denny's commitment to humility contributes to the company's success, emphasizing continuous learning, adaptability, and a unique perspective that treats employees and vendors as internal clients. The industry expert's philosophy has positioned PPE as a trailblazer, earning it prestigious recognitions, including a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies five separate times.

Denny's journey before emerging as a forward-thinking expert in the construction industry has significantly shaped his leadership approach. Although receiving a full scholarship at the University of Utah, Denny has found his calling elsewhere, urging him to embark on a two-year exploration of Europe. This bold decision led him to a monastery in France, where he acquired valuable knowledge and wisdom that helped shape his worldview, which would later influence his leadership style.

The dynamic man returned to the United States and formally entered the construction industry after graduating from the Ironworkers' Local Apprenticeship Program in 2003 at the top of his class. This program has produced versatile leaders, with most graduates leading the workforce by running their respective companies. After achieving journeyman status as an ironworker, Denny managed multiple projects in the Rocky Mountain region and California, enabling him to solidify his expertise in the field.

The path to success for PPE began to take shape in 2007 when a private developer approached Denny's father, Lou LaVé, regarding the construction of a new landmark office building. "The schedule was tight—62 working days—and our fee depended on our ability to deliver immediately without sacrificing quality and safety. However, we managed to install 27 precast pieces per day when the industry standard was 15 daily. Needless to say, our client was beyond satisfied with our work," Denny recounted. This remarkable venture marked the beginning of PPE's success under the father-and-son duo's leadership.

Denny highlights the importance of embracing humility in navigating the complexities of today's business landscape. He shared, "It's not about false modesty or downplaying your abilities. It's about having a profound understanding of yourself and your place in the grand scheme of things. You need to recognize your strengths and weaknesses without overestimating or diminishing their impact." Denny believes that by reflecting on their successes and challenges, leaders better understand their impact on outcomes, allowing them to harness their strengths more effectively.

The co-founder expounded on this: "While I may be the face of the organization and contribute vision, inspiration, and problem-solving skills, humility requires recognizing that success is a team effort. Hundreds of individuals, both within and outside the organization, play vital roles. My part is significant, but it's just one piece of the intricate puzzle."

With this holistic perspective, Denny also paved the way for psychological safety within the organization by enabling discussions on sensitive topics like relationships, mental health, forgiveness, and emotional healing. This unique approach to inspiring personal and organizational growth makes PPE stand out.

When asked about his mission beyond his role as the visionary behind PPE, Denny, feeling a deep connection to his community, commits to giving back by sharing his wealth of experience, creativity, and business acumen with local businesses. The Idaho Department of Labor has recognized his assistance to the business community in Idaho. He has also garnered attention through podcast features and contributions to the Forbes Business Council, offering a unique perspective that challenges conventional approaches.

Denny LaVé's personal and professional journey illustrates the power of humility in leadership. His all-encompassing perspective has propelled Precision Precast Erectors to success, nurturing a culture of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity. Through his unique leadership style that treats individuals as integral parts of a larger puzzle, Denny has cemented PPE's position as a frontrunner in the construction industry.