KEY POINTS South Korean actress Lee Yueol-eum and film director Han Jae-rim are reportedly dating

The Fact claimed the couple found love on the set of the upcoming drama, "Money Game"

Yeol-eum's agency did not confirm or deny the dating rumors

South Korean actress Lee Yeol-eum is reportedly dating a Korean entertainment industry director who is 21 years older than her.

Local media outlet The Fact reported Sunday that the 27-year-old "Nevertheless" actress is in a relationship with film director Han Jae-rim, 49. Both have already worked together in the films "The King" in 2017 and "Emergency Declaration" in 2022. But unnamed sources claimed they found "love" while filming the upcoming K-drama series, "Money Game."

The outlet claimed that Jae-rim and Yeol-eum declared their romantic relationship on site in December last year and were unbothered about the people around them. Industry officials such as actors, staff and the management, who were working with the couple, allegedly confirmed such news. International Business Times couldn't independently verify the sources' claims.

"The two didn't care enough to feel all the unusual atmosphere," an unidentified industry official said, adding, "It was obviously a lover in love."

Following the report, the actress' agency, Namu Actors, addressed the dating rumors. But it did not confirm or deny if it was true. Instead, a representative said, "I know she is close with the director, but it is difficult to confirm exactly because it is the actor's private life."

Yeol-eum made her acting debut in 2013, appearing on the JTBC drama "Can't Take It Anymore" alongside Baek Il-seob, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, Lee Young-eun, and Kim Jin-woo, among others. Some of her latest shows include "Touch," in 2020, "Queen: Love and War" in 2019, "Jang-Geum, Oh My Grandma" and "My First Love" in 2018.

She also received the New Star Award during the 2015 SBS Drama Awards for "The Village: Achiara's Secret" and "Divorce Lawyer In Love."

Jae-rim, for his part, has been in the industry since 2003, working as a screenwriter at first. He has since become one of the most recognized directors in the field, who is also well-versed in screenwriting and producing. Some of his works are 2005's "Rules of Dating," 2013's "The Face Reader," 2015's "The Exclusive: Beat The Devil's Tattoo," and many more.

He has also won several awards over the past years, such as Best Screenplay for "The King" in 2017, as well as Best Film and Best Director for "The Face Reader" in 2015. He received such awards during the 54th Daejong Film Awards and the 50th Daejong Film Awards in South Korea, respectively.