Liam Neeson is no stranger to television interviews, but his appearance on last week's episode of the ABC talk show "The View" left him feeling "uncomfortable" after a segment was dedicated to discussing co-host Joy Behar's crush on the actor.

In an interview published to Rolling Stone on Monday, Neeson reflected on the segment, which featured a video montage of Behar gushing about her crush on the actor.

"I was in the dressing room, drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem. I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion," Nesson told the outlet.

Liam Neeson — our Joy Behar's favorite actor — tells us about his new movie #Marlowe and we look back on Joy's well-documented admiration for him! 🤣 https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/XV7WyYmsWJ — The View (@TheView) February 18, 2023

"And then our segment starts, and it's just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed. I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know? One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor, and we had a little chat afterward, and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment's all about this thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It's just a bit embarrassing."

During the interview, Neeson also revealed he was contacted several times in the 1990s by film producer, Barbara Broccoli, to take on the coveted role of agent 007 James Bond.

However, Neeson revealed he was forced to turn down the opportunity due to an ultimatum issued by his late wife Natasha Richardson.

"I know the Broccolis. They looked at a bunch of actors. 'Schindler's List' had come out and Barbara [Broccoli] had called me a couple of times to ask if I was interested, and I said, 'Yes, I would be interested,'" Neeson explained.

"And then my lovely wife [Natasha Richardson], god rest her soul, said to me while we were shooting 'Nell' down in the Carolinas, 'Liam, I want to tell you something: If you play James Bond, we're not getting married.'"

Neeson passed on the role, but he admitted that he "loved" taunting Richardson about the possibility of playing the secret agent. "So I would tease her by going behind her back, making my fingers as though I'm holding a gun, and then [hums the James Bond theme]," the actor revealed.

Neeson believes the attractive "Bond Girls" that are typically cast opposite the male lead may have caused Richardson's objections toward the role.

"She gave me a James Bond ultimatum. And she meant it! Come on, there's all those gorgeous girls in various countries getting into bed and getting out of bed. I'm sure a lot of her decision-making was based on that!" Neeson said.

Although Neeson wasn't cast as James Bond, he has appeared in countless action films throughout his career, most notably his role as Bryan Mills in the "Taken" film series.

Neeson's latest role shows off his combat skills in the neo-noir crime thriller "Marlowe," which is now playing in theaters.