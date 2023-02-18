Whether you are a Marvel fan or love watching mystery crime, this weekend is packed with all genres of movies - available to watch in theaters.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Cinematic Universe's highly anticipated movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," helmed by Peyton Reed has been finally released. The flick stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly and Bill Murray. It features Ant-Man's relationship with his daughter after Thanos' snap and how he deals with a supervillain, Kang the Conqueror.

Marlowe

Love watching mystery crime dramas? If so, then you should definitely check out Neil Jordan's directed flick, "Marlowe." The movie revolves around a detective named Phillip Marlowe (played by Liam Neeson), who investigates a wealthy family living in California after a lady hires him to find her ex-lover. It also stars Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Daniela Melchior and Alan Cumming.

Emily

"Emily" is a biographical drama based on English novelist Emily Brontë, who died at the age of 30. The movie is directed by Frances O'Connor and it stars Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Gething, Fionn Whitehead and Alexandra Dowling.

Return to Seoul

"Return to Seoul" tells a story of a 25-year-old young woman named Freddie, who returns to her homeland in South Korea for the first time to meet her biological parents. The movie further shows how this journey changes her life. The flick is helmed by director Davy Chou and it stars Ji-Min Park, Kim Sun-Young, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing and Oh Kwang-rok.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

If you are fond of watching slasher movies, then "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" is a perfect pick for you. The movie is penned and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield. This horror movie is based on writers E. H. Shepard and A. A. Milne's character Winnie-the-Pooh, which was made for children's poetry in 1926.

However, this beloved children's character has been turned into a bloodthirsty monster for this newly released flick. The movie stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Natasha Tosini, Craig David Dowsett, Danielle Scott and Chris Cordell.

All the movies mentioned above are available to watch in theaters only.