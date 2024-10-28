Identical twins Matthew and Michael Youlden, renowned for their language skills, have achieved a rare linguistic feat, speaking 26 languages, including their secret, self-created language, Umeri. Inspired by Manchester's multiculturalism, the Youldens developed a passion for languages early, later founding a language-learning business. But Umeri holds a sentimental, exclusive place in their lives.

A Language Rooted in Bond

Matthew and Michael explained to the BBC that Umeri isn't just a "private" language but a profound symbol of their connection. "It definitely has a very sentimental value to us," they shared, reflecting on how it encapsulates the bond they share as twins. The brothers have spoken Umeri since childhood, using it naturally as preschoolers to share jokes that often left their caregivers bewildered.

The Youldens' linguistic journey began beyond their invented language. The twins added Spanish as their third language on a family trip at eight, followed by Italian, Scandinavian, and many other languages, each strengthening their skills. Their growing proficiency in languages made them more invested in their secret language, giving it grammar and structure over time.

Twin-Speak Phenomenon

The Youldens' experience is part of a phenomenon known as cryptophasia, where 30-50% of twins create unique languages to communicate. According to Nancy Segal, director of the Twin Studies Center at California State University, twin languages are exclusive and can be isolating. Segal told the BBC that while twins develop these private languages, it's common for families and friends to feel excluded, leading twins to "stop using it" as they grow older.

Karen Thorpe from the University of Queensland's Brain Institute added that few twins continue using twin-speak into adulthood. "They might not retain an entire language but will keep special nicknames or non-verbal cues," Thorpe explained.

Rare Bonds, Complex Communication

Other twin pairs, like Barbadian-born June and Jennifer Gibbons, famously developed a similar language, becoming so isolated they only spoke to each other. This bond became so intense that they faced challenges connecting with others, ultimately leading to antisocial behavior. Their story, often cited in twin studies, underscores the complexities of twin communication.

The Youldens, however, have nurtured a more positive relationship with Umeri, seeing it as a linguistic project rather than an isolation tool. Today, Umeri is just one part of the brothers' expertise in language acquisition, each fluent in dozens of languages. Now operating their own language-learning company, they continue to explore and share their love for languages with the world.

While twin-speak remains rare, the Youldens' story offers insight into the unique ways twins communicate. Segal noted that most twins adapt their secret languages rather than invent new ones, highlighting an intrinsic desire to connect with those around them.