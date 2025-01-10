Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley critiqued the city's handling of fire department funding Friday, agreeing when pressed that the city failed her department amid the deadly wildfires ravaging Southern California.

"Did the city of Los Angeles fail you and your department and our city?" a reporter asked Crowley, repeating the question three times before Crowley agreed, "Yes."

Breaking: Los Angeles Fire Department chief @LAFDChief Kristin Crowley is pressed repeatedly if the leadership of Los Angeles failed her fire department as it tries in vain to stop the wildfires.



An emotional Crowley tries to dodge but then admits, "Yes." pic.twitter.com/EYNUEDbPq3 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2025

Multiple wildfires—including the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Hurst, and Lidia fires—have claimed a climbing number of lives and destroyed entire neighborhoods. As the flames die down and residents face the devastation left in the fire's wake, many have begun to evaluate the city's preparedness for the crisis.

The LAFD budget quickly came under scrutiny as the fires ravaged the city, with reports suggesting the department suffered cuts as deep as $23 million. LA Mayor Karen Bass first addressed the increasing outrage over the budget cuts on Wednesday, asserting that the information was inaccurate and the fire department's budget had actually increased by $50 million.

Mayor Karen Bass downplayed the impact of cuts that were made, claiming they did not affect the department's wildfire response.

"There was a little bit of confusion because money was allocated to be distributed later on," Bass said Thursday, emphasizing that the reductions were not to blame for the recent crisis.

"Yes, it was cut and it did impact our ability to provide service," Crowley said of the budget Friday, contradicting the mayor's comments. "Any budget cut is going to impact our ability to provide service."

Since 2010, LAFD emergency calls have doubled, yet the department now operates with fewer fire stations and 68 fewer firefighters. Crowley stressed the urgent need for proper funding to meet growing demands.

"It's my job to stand up as a chief and exactly say justifiably what the fire department needs to operate, to meet the demands of the community," she said. "That is our job and that's why I'm here. So let's get us what they need so our firefighters can do their jobs."

Crowley emphasized that the department's focus is on saving lives and protecting property but warned that without adequate funding, those goals are harder to achieve.

"This is more than a job for us. This is who we are. This is our duty," Crowley said.

Originally published by Latin Times.