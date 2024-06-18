Schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District are considering banning smartphones in academic institutions, a step in the organization's attempt to keep its 429,000 students insulated from the dire effects of smartphone use, such as harming their mental health and affecting their learning.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy considers the situation of students in relation to their use of social media as a public health emergency. Hence, the proposal on his table calls for the inclusion of a warning label, similar to those placed on cigarette packages, to be placed on social media platforms.

The board in L.A., considered the second-largest in the U.S., is scheduled to vote on the proposal in the next 120 days. The goal is to create a policy that would prevent students from using their mobile phones and social media, with the policy set to be implemented by January 2025, according to Reuters.

During the meeting, they discussed how the policy would be implemented, taking into consideration storage issues, such as whether phones would be stored in lockers during school hours. They also tackled the exceptions that would be recognized for students who have physical or learning disabilities.

Nick Melvoin, one of the board members and a former middle school teacher, said that when he left the classroom in 2011, cell phones were already a problem, with students constantly texting and liking posts on social media. Since then, the behavior seems to have worsened.

Melvoin, the proponent of the resolution, said that whenever he discusses matters with parents and teachers, the use of mobile phones is a primary concern.

"It's a moment whose time has come. When I talk to teachers, administrators, and parents, it's one of the number one concerns," he said.

If the proposal is approved and implemented, Los Angeles would be among the growing number of districts imposing a ban on phone or social media access.

The LA Times noted that the implementation of the ban could hopefully improve learning, reduce distraction and anxiety, and lessen bullying. It also looks forward to establishing more meaningful communication between peers and adults.

Previously, Florida, which has 2.8 million students, passed a law requiring districts to prevent social media access.

Murthy, citing a study in JAMA, underscored that there is an increased risk of mental illness in adolescents who spend more than three hours each day on social media. On the other hand, a Gallup poll showed that teens spend an average of 4.8 hours per day on these platforms.