KEY POINTS Madonna is estimated to be worth $850 million

She reportedly owns over $100 million worth of art and $80 million worth of real estate

Madonna postponed her upcoming "Celebration" world tour following her health scare

Madonna was rushed to a hospital over the weekend due to a "serious" infection.

Page Six reported that on Saturday, Madonna was found unresponsive and was brought to a New York City hospital, where she was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed.

Her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, announced via Instagram Wednesday that the "Material Girl" singer stayed in the ICU for several days after developing a "serious bacterial infection" but is now recovering.

Madonna has an estimated net worth of $850 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 64-year-old is recognized by Guinness World Records as the best-selling female recording artist of all time.

Madonna catapulted to fame in the early '80s after releasing popular tracks and a hit album between 1982 and 1984. Her first two singles with Sire Records, "Everybody" in 1982 and "Burning Up" in 1983, became club hits.

Her eponymous debut album, which she dropped in July 1983, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her second album, "Like a Virgin," released in November 1984, was her first No. 1 album and the first album by a female artist to sell over 5 million copies in the country.

Madonna is known for pushing the boundaries with her style, music, songwriting and visuals. Her "Like a Virgin" performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1984 was one of the most controversial episodes ever broadcast.

Madonna released 10 more albums after "Like a Virgin," set multiple sales and chart records, and toured multiple times. Her "Sticky & Sweet Tour" is reportedly the highest-grossing tour by a solo artist in history.

She has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. The "Vogue" singer has won seven Grammy Awards and over 200 other music accolades.

Aside from being a popular singer, Madonna also directed two films and two commercials and starred or played supporting roles in several films. She even won a Golden Globe for her performance in "Evita."

Madonna is also a businesswoman, having founded the entertainment company Maverick in 1992. She reportedly owns over $100 million worth of art and $80 million worth of real estate.

Madonna was preparing to kick off her "Celebration" world tour in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career, when she suffered a health scare Saturday.

According to her manager, the tour has been postponed.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Oseary said in the statement on Instagram Wednesday. "Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

He continued, "At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."