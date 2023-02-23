KEY POINTS Pink said she was "terrified" she would be a "terrible mother"

The "Try" singer said she was shocked at how responsible she's become since welcoming her kids

Pink said she feels lucky to be able to enjoy being both a mom and an artist

Pink is getting candid about her experience juggling motherhood with her career as an artist.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer, 43, who just dropped her ninth album "Trustfall," has a lot of accomplishments as a musician. She has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, notched 23 Top 40 singles and earned three Grammys and an Emmy. Her last tour was also the second-highest-grossing tour of all time by a female artist, next to Madonna.

However, parenting with her husband Carey Hart, 47, brought her a different kind of joy. The couple shares two children: daughter Willow, 11, and son, Jameson, 6.

"I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother," Pink told People. "But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done. It's shocking how responsible I've become."

The "Lady Marmalade" singer has gone from holding parties to chaperoning them.

"I was in charge of snacks for last week's basketball game; I'm chaperoning Willow's dance next Friday. . . . Who am I?" she jokingly asked, before adding, "But I love it."

Pink said that she's had to sacrifice some time with her kids due to her career, but they've been very understanding.

The singer said she had a conversation with her daughter after realizing that her tour schedule will overlap with Willow's theater production later this year.

"We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it," Pink told the outlet. "I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too. I worked my a-- off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!'"

The "Try" singer said she was happy living the best of both worlds — as a mom and performer.

"I want to be the best I can be at everything, and it's never good enough; it's f---ing impossible," Pink added. "But I love being a mom, I love music, and I'm dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day."