Supporters of President Donald Trump responded in outrage after a viral video claimed Hallmark was falsely blaming price increases on Trump's tariffs, despite the company manufacturing most of its products in Kansas.

A woman on TikTok recounted a conversation at a Hallmark store where she was handed a pricing sheet and told the price hikes were "because of the tariffs." Suspicious, she looked up Hallmark's manufacturing locations and found they were primarily located in Kansas.

"So then I call Hallmark and I say, 'Hey, where do you guys make your ornaments and your cards and all your stuff?' And she said, 'To my knowledge, the majority of our things to my knowledge are made here in the United States,'" the woman said in the TikTok, prompting her to accuse the company of price gouging and purposely misleading customers to make Trump look bad.

"Hallmark is being political and trying to turn all their customers against Donald Trump ON A LIE," popular MAGA-aligned account @WallStreetApes declared in a lengthy X post.

Conservative influencers and Trump loyalists responded to the video by accusing Hallmark of politicizing its pricing strategy to turn consumers against the former president.

"Just another liberal run company that lies," an X user wrote. "Shame on Hallmark and your lies," said another.

Others called for a boycott. "Does Hallmark want the Bud Light experience?" questioned one account, referencing a 2023 boycott in response to a transgender influencer promoting the beer in an Instagram video.

However, industry insiders and supply chain experts say the situation is more nuanced. While Hallmark confirmed about 75% of its products are made in Kansas, including most greeting cards, other items are manufactured overseas, and would be subject to tariffs. Tariffs can also increase the cost of any imported supplies used in the manufacturing process.

"All suppliers of paper and ink have jacked up their prices post-tariffs," replied one user with experience in the printing industry. "Guys, we're an import economy. If you tariff everything all at once and don't have factories ready to go, yeah, the prices go up...this is normal."

Hallmark issued a statement on May 2 clarifying that pricing changes were being made "on select products from our gift and ornament collections" and attributed the decision to the broader "economic climate," without naming Trump specifically.

The company has not responded directly to the video's accusations.

