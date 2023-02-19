KEY POINTS Derrick Simmons was arrested Saturday

He faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

He is booked into Maricopa County jail

A man has been arrested for killing his coworker with a baseball bat and injuring another during an altercation at an Intel facility in Chandler, Arizona.

The 50-year-old man from Gilbert, identified as Derrick Simmons, was arrested after police responded to the report of an assault at the Intel Ocotillo campus Saturday morning.

"When officers arrived, they located a subject who was fatally injured from what appears to be blunt force trauma. Another subject was found suffering from non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital," Chandler Police said in a news release.

According to witnesses, Simmons attacked the unidentified victim using a baseball bat multiple times. He also used a hatchet and a knife to kill the person, NBC News reported, citing court records.

However, it is unclear what started the altercation between the two.

The second person was struck on the back of the head with the bat while trying to confront Simmons. The person is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, reports said.

Cops took Simmons into custody from the scene. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Simmons was found in front of the building, carrying a duffel bag that contained the weapons reportedly used in the assault. He asked the officers if they were looking for him and surrendered to them, reports said. He was booked into Maricopa County jail.

Meanwhile, officers said they are in the initial stages of the investigation and are yet to determine the motive behind the brutal assault.

"We're not exactly sure of their relationship or their exact occupation, but they are employees of the facility," Chandler Police Sergeant Emma Huennek said, reported 12 News.

"After a tragic incident at the Ocotillo campus this morning, Chandler Police are on-site and working closely with Intel Security as they conduct their investigation," said Linda Qian, a spokesperson for Intel Arizona.

According to court records, Simmons was previously arrested in 2001 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, more details about the case are not available.