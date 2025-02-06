Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order setting up a task force to search for and eliminate " anti-Christian bias" in the federal government.

New Attorney General Pam Bondi would head up the committee.

"The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christan targeting and discrimination within the federal government," Trump said.

Trump said the Department of Justice, the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation would be among the group's targets.

The task force would also seek to prosecute "anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society."

Trump also said he was forming a White House Faith Office.

"We will protect Christians in our society, our schools and our military," Trump said.

The president also recounted his Pennslyvania assassination attempt.

"It was God who saved me," Trump said to applause.