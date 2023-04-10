KEY POINTS Parsons was declared by US Marshals as 'fugitive of the week'

He turned himself to authorities on April 5

The victim was able to crawl and save himself

An Ohio man who was accused of carjacking and leaving a disabled man to die on train tracks has surrendered to authorities.

Investigators identified the suspect as 36-year-old Aaron Parsons of Cleveland. Parsons had turned himself into authorities on Wednesday after facing charges of aggravated robbery with a gun, Fox 8 reported.

An initial probe showed that Parsons had carjacked at gunpoint a double amputee on February 22. He then left the victim on train tracks near the intersection of East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in the Broadway–Slavic Village neighborhood.

Authorities said Parsons also threw the victim's wheelchair into a ravine. The suspect then allegedly told the victim, "If the cold doesn't kill you, a train will."

Aside from Parsons, police said there were two other suspects who struck the victim on the head with a firearm, ABC reported.

Despite not having his prosthetics, which were left in the vehicle, the victim was able to crawl to safety. Police had found the victim's burned vehicle hours after the incident.

Prior to the suspect's surrender, the U.S. Marshals in Cleveland posted Parsons' face on Twitter and offered a reward to anyone who could give pertinent information that will lead to his arrest.

He was also branded as the "fugitive of the week" before he turned himself.

At present, the motive of the crime is still unclear.